'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' Teaser Out On Sunny Deol's Birthday; Check First Look

Sunny Deol is back with his age-old angry man image, challenging the problems of the system. On the occasion of Sunny Deol's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The teaser shows him as a grieving father who sets out on a mission to uncover the truth behind his daughter's death and expose the malpractice in the country's medical system.

On Instagram, Sunny shared the teaser of the film, which is said to be based on real events. The actor appears as a police officer whose seemingly happy family life takes a tragic turn after his daughter's death. Determined to uncover the truth, he begins investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and discovers disturbing details about the medical system.

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In the teaser, Sunny's character questions the trust people place in doctors. He says, “A person believes doctors are god and entrusts his life to them. But if that doctor breaks their trust, then what will the person do?”

The character also raises concerns about the high medical bills patients face, even for minor health issues, and alleges that unnecessary tests are conducted to generate commissions. He further says, “Doctors don't write prescriptions there, they write their commissions. And people are tolerating it but till when?”

The teaser also offers glimpses of Ravi Kishan and Soumya Tandon, who feature in the film alongside Sunny.

Sharing the teaser, Sunny captioned, “They thought it was his end. For Suryaa, it was only the beginning. Aap sab ke naam aaj SURYAA Teaser. Dekhiye. Sochiye. Satark Rahiye aur Agar kuch galat ho toh ladiye! (The SURYAA teaser is dedicated to all of you today. Watch. Think. Stay alert, and fight back if something is wrong!) Kamal Mukut's #SURYAA अंत से आरंभ तक IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026.”

About Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak

The Sunny Deol-starrer is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir. The film is directed by M. Padmakumar and presented by Kamal Mukut.

Sunny reportedly plays a retired police officer who gets drawn into an investigation that leads him towards secrets connected to his past. The film is expected to explore crime, personal struggles and the questions that emerge as he tries to uncover the truth.

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Alongside Sunny Deol, the film stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty, Rohit Tiwari and Anoop Trivedi in key roles.

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