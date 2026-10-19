L&T Tech Dividend: IT Services Major To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 20/Share — Check Record Date

L&T Technology Services Ltd., declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share, after declaring its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 on Monday.

The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout is Oct. 27.

ALSO READ: Q2 Results Live: L&T Tech Profit Surges 54%, Hindustan Zinc Net Profit Up 17%

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Segment results also improved during the period. Mobility reported a result of Rs 166.4 crore, against Rs 148.1 crore in the June quarter. Sustainability contributed Rs 341.5 crore, up from Rs 317.8 crore, while the Tech segment reported Rs 107.8 crore compared with Rs 103.6 crore previously.

Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 513.5 crore from Rs 476 crore in the June quarter.

L&T Technology Services Q2 Results

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 53.5% quarter-on-quarter jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 548 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 357 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 3.4% sequentially to Rs 3,040 crore from Rs 2,940 crore, reflecting growth across its business segments.

The engineering research and development services company also reported an improvement in operating profitability during the quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 7.5% to Rs 495.9 crore from Rs 461.4 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT margin expanded to 16.3% from 15.7%, indicating an improvement of 60 basis points on a sequential basis.

L&T Technology Services Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit rises 53.5% at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 357 crore.

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 3,040 crore versus Rs 2,940 crore.

EBIT rises 7.5% at Rs 495.9 crore versus Rs 461.4 crore.

EBIT Margin up 60 Bps at 16.3% versus 15.7%.

To pay interim dividend of Rs 20 per share.

L&T Technology Services Share Price Movement

Share price of L&T Technology Services Ltd. saw a downturn of 2.78% to settle at Rs 3,611.30 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.11% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 3,704.70, compared to its previous close of Rs 3,714.60. During today's trading session, L&T Technology Services Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 3,580.00 to Rs 3,735.60.

ALSO READ: L&T Tech Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 53% To Rs 548 Crore, Revenue Up 3% Sequentially

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 3,010.00 and a high of Rs 4,726.00. On the performance front, L&T Technology Services Ltd. share price is down 13.08% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is Rs 46,241.94 crore, with a P/E ratio of 29.43.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.