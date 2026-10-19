L&T Tech Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 53% To Rs 548 Crore, Revenue Up 3% Sequentially

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 53.5% quarter-on-quarter jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 548 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 357 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 3.4% sequentially to Rs 3,040 crore from Rs 2,940 crore, reflecting growth across its business segments.

The engineering research and development services company also reported an improvement in operating profitability during the quarter.

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Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 7.5% to Rs 495.9 crore from Rs 461.4 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT margin expanded to 16.3% from 15.7%, indicating an improvement of 60 basis points on a sequential basis.

The company's consolidated segment-wise results showed revenue growth across Mobility, Sustainability and Tech. Mobility revenue increased to Rs 981.9 crore in the September quarter from Rs 948.8 crore in the June quarter.

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Sustainability revenue rose to Rs 1,156.6 crore from Rs 1,090.4 crore, while revenue from the Tech segment edged up to Rs 901.9 crore from Rs 900.9 crore.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,040.4 crore, compared with Rs 2,940.1 crore in the preceding quarter.

Segment results also improved during the period. Mobility reported a result of Rs 166.4 crore, against Rs 148.1 crore in the June quarter. Sustainability contributed Rs 341.5 crore, up from Rs 317.8 crore, while the Tech segment reported Rs 107.8 crore compared with Rs 103.6 crore previously.

Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 513.5 crore from Rs 476 crore in the June quarter.

Separately, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share, offering a payout to shareholders alongside its quarterly earnings update.

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In today's trading session, L&T Technology Services shares closed at Rs 3,600.10 on October 19, down 3.08% for the day, according to the market data. The stock's performance will remain in focus as investors assess the company's earnings growth, margin improvement and business-segment performance.

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