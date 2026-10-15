Q2 Results Live: Nestle Slips In Red Ahead Of Earnings; Tech Mahindra Rises 4%; HDFC AMC Also In Focus

Q2 Results Live Updates: 360 ONE WAM, 5Paisa Capital, Advik Capital, Alok Industries, Angel One, Armee Infotech, Avenique, BFL Asset Finvest, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Carnation Industries, CCL Products (India), City Pulse Multiventures, Cyient DLM, DB Corp, Fedbank Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jio Financial Services, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, L&T Finance, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Metro Brands, MPF Systems, Mangalam Worldwide, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Nestle India, Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, SBC Exports, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Tuni Textile Mills, UCO Bank, USG Tech Solutions, Vipul and Wipro are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Polycab India, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Angel One, Indian Bank and Jio Financial Services will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.