Q2 Results Live: Nestle Slips In Red Ahead Of Earnings; Tech Mahindra Rises 4%; HDFC AMC Also In Focus
Q2 Results Live: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Polycab India, HDFC AMC and Angel One are among 48 companies scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results today, October 15. Track the latest earnings announcements, financial performance and market reaction live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: 360 ONE WAM, 5Paisa Capital, Advik Capital, Alok Industries, Angel One, Armee Infotech, Avenique, BFL Asset Finvest, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Carnation Industries, CCL Products (India), City Pulse Multiventures, Cyient DLM, DB Corp, Fedbank Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jio Financial Services, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, L&T Finance, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Metro Brands, MPF Systems, Mangalam Worldwide, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Nestle India, Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, SBC Exports, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Tuni Textile Mills, UCO Bank, USG Tech Solutions, Vipul and Wipro are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Polycab India, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Angel One, Indian Bank and Jio Financial Services will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Technologies Wins $138 Million Auto Programme; Aerospace Seen As Long-Term Growth Driver
- Tata Technologies secured a $138 million full-vehicle programme from a luxury European automotive OEM during the quarter.
- The company expects contributions from the project to start from H2 FY27.
- Management also said aerospace is emerging as an important long-term growth opportunity, with potential benefits expected from FY28 onwards.
- Demand in the ES-Tec business remains weak, with management expecting further softness in Q3 before stabilisation in 2027.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Technologies Margins Impacted By Salary Hikes; Q3 Improvement Expected
- EBIT declined 1.2% QoQ to Rs 219 crore from Rs 222 crore.
- EBIT margin contracted to 12.9% from 13.3% in Q1 FY27, impacted by approximately 100 basis points of salary-hike-related pressure.
- Despite a seasonally softer quarter ahead, management expects margin expansion in Q3 FY27.
- Net profit fell 5.2% QoQ to Rs 171 crore from Rs 181 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Technologies Services Business Beats Expectations Despite Overall Margin Pressure
- Tata Technologies reported a mixed Q2 FY27 performance, with revenue rising 2% QoQ to Rs 1,699 crore from Rs 1,665 crore.
- The company's services revenue grew 4.3% QoQ in constant currency terms, outperforming overall revenue growth.
- Management said the company continues to navigate near-term challenges across certain customer segments and geographies.
Q2 Results Live: Tech Mahindra Buzzing In Trade Ahead Of Earnings
Tech Mahindra shares were in demand ahead of Q2 results. The stock was last trading 3.2% higher
Q2 Results Live: Nestle Slips Ahead Of Earnings
Nestle shares were trading under pressure ahead of September quarter earnings.
Q2 Results Live: Nagarro Integration, FY31 Growth Roadmap Key Monitorables
- Investors will closely track management commentary on the Nagarro acquisition integration plan and any additional funding requirements.
- The Street will also look for updates on Persistent Systems' roadmap to achieve $5 billion in revenue by FY31.
- Commentary on AI-led demand, large-deal wins and margin sustainability will remain key focus areas during the earnings call.
Q2 Results Live: Margins Seen Under Pressure Amid Wage Hikes, Investments
- EBIT is expected to increase 3.6% QoQ to Rs 711 crore from Rs 687 crore.
- However, EBIT margin is expected to decline to 15.59% from 15.96%, a contraction of 38 basis points.
- Wage hikes and ongoing investments are expected to weigh on margins during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Large Deal Ramp-Up In Hi-Tech Vertical To Drive Growth
- Persistent Systems is expected to deliver constant-currency revenue growth of 6.5%-7.5% QoQ.
- Growth is likely to be driven by the ramp-up of large deals won in the Hi-Tech vertical.
- Investors will watch management commentary on demand trends, deal conversions and growth visibility across key client segments.
Q2 Results Live: Persistent Systems Q2 Revenue, Profit Seen Growing Strongly
- Persistent Systems is expected to report Q2 revenue of Rs 4,564 crore, up 6.1% QoQ from Rs 4,303 crore.
- Net profit is estimated to rise 15.5% QoQ to Rs 558 crore from Rs 483 crore.
- Analysts expect the company's growth momentum to remain among the strongest in the IT sector during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Deal Wins, Telco Recovery And AI Commentary Key Monitorables For Tech Mahindra
- Investors will closely track performance of the communications and telecom business, with deal ramp-ups expected to support growth.
- Street estimates place quarterly deal TCV in the range of $800 million to $1 billion.
- Key areas to watch include management commentary on AI adoption, the impact of the Middle East conflict, demand visibility beyond FY27 and the sustainability of the margin expansion trajectory.
- Analysts will also look for updates on large-deal conversion and enterprise technology spending trends.
Q2 Results Live: Tech Mahindra Seen Delivering Another Quarter Of Margin Expansion
- Analysts expect constant-currency revenue growth of 1.5%-1.7% QoQ for Tech Mahindra in Q2.
- Margins are expected to expand by around 10 basis points QoQ despite wage hikes, aided by benefits from the company's Project Fortius initiative.
- If estimates hold, Tech Mahindra would deliver its 12th consecutive quarter of margin expansion, extending a streak that has seen EBIT margins improve from 9.6% in Q2 FY25 to over 14.5% currently.
- Management has previously guided for margins to move above 15% by Q4 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Tech Mahindra Q2 Profit Seen Rising 14%; Revenue Growth Expected To Remain Steady
- Tech Mahindra is expected to report Q2 revenue of Rs 15,975 crore, up 1.7% QoQ from Rs 15,712 crore.
- EBIT is estimated to increase 2.5% QoQ to Rs 2,319 crore, while net profit is expected to rise 14.4% QoQ to Rs 1,677 crore from Rs 1,465 crore.
- EBIT margin is expected at 14.52%, compared with 14.41% in the previous quarter.
Q2 Results Live: HDFC Life VNB Margin Seen At 25% In Q2
- Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) is estimated at Rs 4,622 crore, up 10.3% YoY from Rs 4,188 crore.
- VNB margin is expected at around 25%, reflecting a marginal improvement over the year-ago period.
- Investors will closely watch management commentary on bancassurance trends, product mix and demand outlook for the second half of FY27.
Q2 Results Live: HDFC Life VNB Seen Rising 15% On Favorable Product Mix
- Value of New Business (VNB) is estimated at Rs 1,156 crore, compared with Rs 1,009 crore a year ago, implying 14.5% YoY growth.
- The company's product mix is expected to remain favorable, supporting profitability despite moderating growth.
- Protection, annuity and non-par products are expected to remain key contributors to VNB growth.
Q2 Results Live: HDFC Life's APE Growth Seen At 8-10% In Q2
- HDFC Life Insurance is expected to report APE growth of 8-10% YoY in Q2 FY27, lower than the momentum seen in Q1.
- Growth is likely to be impacted by weaker performance in the bancassurance channel, while retail APE growth is expected to remain moderate.
- Analysts expect non-par savings, annuity and protection products to outperform ULIPs during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Nestle India's Margin Seen Expanding; Coffee Costs Key Monitorable
- EBITDA is expected to rise 27.2% YoY to Rs 1,574 crore from Rs 1,237 crore.
- EBITDA margin is estimated at 23.3%, compared with 21.9% a year ago.
- Key factors to watch include rural versus urban demand trends, competitive intensity across categories, coffee price movements, and the impact of fuel costs on operating margins.
Q2 Results Live: Confectionery, Beverages Seen Leading Nestle India's Q2 Growth
- Analysts expect volume growth of 12-15% in Q2 FY27, supported by steady consumer demand.
- Confectionery and beverages are expected to be the key growth drivers, aided by strong traction from quick-commerce channels.
- Domestic business growth is likely to be supported by a combination of volume expansion and price-led growth, while the international business is also expected to remain resilient.
Q2 Results Live: Nestle India Q2 Profit Seen Rising 34%; Revenue Growth Expected Near 20%
- Nestle India is expected to report Q2 FY27 revenue of Rs 6,758 crore, up 19.7% YoY.
- Profit after tax is estimated at Rs 1,008 crore, reflecting 33.8% YoY growth.
- The strong performance is expected to be driven by healthy demand trends, premiumisation and growth across key product categories.
Q2 Results Live: Hathway Cable Profit Drops 44% Despite Revenue Growth
- Hathway Cable & Datacom reported Q2 net profit of Rs 10.2 crore, down 44.1% YoY.
- Revenue rose 5.7% YoY to Rs 567.5 crore.
- EBITDA declined 27.4% YoY to Rs 58.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin fell to 10.4% from 15.1%.
Q2 Results Live: MRPL Q2 Profit Doubles Sequentially; Margins Improve Sharply
- MRPL reported Q2 net profit of Rs 1,901 crore, compared with Rs 946 crore in Q1.
- Revenue declined 15.1% QoQ to Rs 32,516 crore.
- EBITDA rose to Rs 3,279 crore from Rs 1,317 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 10.1% from 3.4%.
- The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 119 crore versus a gain of Rs 472 crore in Q1.
Q2 Results Live: ICICI Lombard Q2 Profit Rises 15%; Announces Interim Dividend
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported Q2 net profit of Rs 946 crore, up 15.4% YoY from Rs 820 crore.
- Net premium earned rose 17.7% YoY to Rs 6,652 crore from Rs 5,652 crore.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.
Q2 Results Live: Emmvee Photovoltaic Q2 Profit Surges 61%
- Emmvee Photovoltaic reported Q2 net profit of Rs 382 crore, up 60.5% YoY.
- Revenue increased 39.3% YoY to Rs 1,576 crore.
- EBITDA rose 39.3% YoY to Rs 556 crore.
- EBITDA margin remained flat at 35.3%.
Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Consumer Profit Jumps 66%; Margin Expands
- Bajaj Consumer Care reported Q2 net profit of Rs 70.2 crore, up 65.9% YoY from Rs 42.3 crore.
- Revenue rose 25.5% YoY to Rs 333 crore.
- EBITDA increased 72.1% YoY to Rs 82.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 24.7% from 18%.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Technologies Q2 Profit Slips Sequentially
- Tata Technologies reported Q2 net profit of Rs 171 crore, down 5.2% QoQ from Rs 181 crore.
- Revenue rose 2% QoQ to Rs 1,699 crore from Rs 1,665 crore.
- EBIT declined 1.2% QoQ to Rs 219 crore.
- EBIT margin stood at 12.9% versus 13.3% in Q1.
Q2 Results Live: HDB Financial Services Q2 Profit Rises 34%; Declares Interim Dividend
- HDB Financial Services reported Q2 net profit of Rs 780 crore, up 34.3% YoY from Rs 581 crore.
- Revenue increased 10.1% YoY to Rs 5,005 crore from Rs 4,545 crore.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Q2 Results Live: BHEL Q2 Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 821 Crore
- BHEL reported Q2 net profit of Rs 821 crore, compared with Rs 375 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 23.8% YoY to Rs 9,300 crore from Rs 7,512 crore.
- EBITDA increased 76.7% YoY to Rs 1,026 crore from Rs 581 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 11% from 7.7%.
Q2 Results Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
As many as 48 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, October 15. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Polycab India, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance, Angel One and Jio Financial Services will be among the key companies in focus.
Investors can track quarterly performance, management commentary and earnings outlook for cues on stock-specific action and broader market sentiment here.
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