An investment of Rs 1 lakh in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) in October 2019 would have grown to around Rs 11.5 lakh by November 2026, excluding dividends. The defence PSU's share price has risen from around Rs 35 to Rs 411 over seven years, delivering nearly 11.5 times returns to investors.

BEL's growth has been backed by stronger financial performance and a steady flow of orders. The company has also moved beyond its traditional defence electronics business, expanding into areas such as drones, counter-drone systems, missiles and electronic warfare. These businesses are adding to its growth prospects as demand for defence equipment rises.

BEL's Financial Performance: Sales More Than Doubled, Profit Tripled

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BEL's financial performance has improved considerably between FY19 and FY26. Its consolidated sales increased from Rs 12,164 crore in FY19 to Rs 27,610 crore in FY26, more than doubling over the period.

Operating profit rose from Rs 2,909 crore to Rs 8,053 crore, while net profit more than tripled from Rs 1,887 crore to Rs 6,062 crore. The operating profit margin also improved from 24% to 29%, indicating better operating performance.

Financials (Rs crore) FY19 FY26 Sales 12,164 27,610 Operating profit 2,909 8,053 Operating profit margin 24% 29% Profit before tax 2,628 8,053 Net profit 1,887 6,062 EPS (Rs) 2.58 8.29

Healthy margins along with earnings per share increase support the over 1000% rally of this stock between FY19 and FY26.

Large Defence Orders Add To Growth Visibility

As per the company's earnings call, it had an order book of Rs 68,717 crore as of Oct. 1, 2026, and received orders worth Rs 7,334 crore in the first half of FY27. The company received additional orders worth over Rs 3,000 crore until Nov. 29.

The Next Generation Corvette programme could bring orders worth around Rs 20,000 crore for radars, electronic warfare systems, and communication equipment, with most orders expected before March 2027. BEL is also awaiting a Rs 30,000 crore order under the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) programme.

Other opportunities include Shatrughat, Samaghat, and HAMMER. Management has retained its FY27 order inflow guidance of Rs 25,000 crore, excluding QRSAM, and Rs 55,000 crore including it.

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Drones, Missiles And New Technologies Expand The Opportunity

BEL is expanding into drones and counter-drone systems, working with six to eight start-ups and expecting one or two large orders over the next one to two years.

The company is also developing microwave and laser-based directed energy weapons and expanding its missile seeker business. Its Nimmaluru facility can manufacture over 1,000 infrared and radio-frequency seekers annually, with scope to scale up capacity.

Cybersecurity is another focus area. BEL is executing civilian cybersecurity orders worth Rs 400-500 crore through its dedicated network and cybersecurity business unit.

For FY27, management has guided for R&D spending of over Rs 2,200 crore and capital expenditure of around Rs 1,200 crore.

BEL's Return Ratios Beat The Industry Median

It is not just the share price that has rallied, but this defence PSU is actually churning returns out of its capital. An ROE of 28% and ROCE of 36%, against peer medians of 16% and 20%, respectively, reflects the same. Furthermore, the company has negligible debt, despite which it is investing in new technologies and expanding manufacturing capacity.

Can BEL Sustain Its Multibagger Run?

BEL's growth story rests on three key factors which are a strong defence order pipeline, increasing capabilities in emerging technologies, and healthy profitability. Its large order book provides revenue visibility, while investments in research and manufacturing could help it capture opportunities in India's growing defence sector.

However, the pace at which the company converts its pipeline into confirmed orders and executes them will remain important. After delivering substantial returns over the past seven years, sustaining that performance will depend on continued earnings growth and execution.

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