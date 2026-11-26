On average, central government employees and pensioners could receive about Rs 3.4 lakh each in arrears once the 8th Pay Commission's award is implemented, according to JPMorgan. How much actually reaches them, and when, depends on choices the government has not yet made.

In its India equity strategy outlook for 2027, released on Nov. 26, the brokerage estimated that the commission could pay out Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($77 billion) to around 1.2 crore employees and pensioners over FY28 and FY29. More than half of that, 56%, would be arrears.

"The average beneficiary would receive about INR 15,400 more per month, plus around INR 340,000 in arrears," analysts Rajiv Batra and Rushit Mehta wrote.

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JPMorgan's base case puts total arrears at Rs 4 lakh crore ($44 billion). That covers the 22 months from January 2026, when the new pay cycle is expected to begin, to October 2027, the month before the brokerage expects revised salaries to be paid. Rs 3.4 lakh works out to roughly 22 months of the Rs 15,400 monthly increase.

The brokerage assumes the arrears will be paid in two parts: 40% in FY28 and 60% in FY29. That would mean about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the first year and Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the second.

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Why The Start Date Matters

The Rs 3.4 lakh estimate rests on one key assumption, which is that the revised pay applies from Jan. 1, 2026.

"Arrears are the swing factor," the report said. JPMorgan pointed out that the monthly pay rise stays the same in every scenario. What changes is how much the government decides to pay as arrears, how it pays them and when.

If the new pay scales apply from January 2027 instead of January 2026, JPMorgan estimates that total arrears would drop from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 1.8 lakh crore. That is a cut of more than half.

There is a second variable. Previous governments have not paid arrears on allowances, only on basic pay and DA. JPMorgan said that if the government skips them again, arrears would fall to about Rs 3 lakh crore. The total FY28-29 payout would then come down to about Rs 6.1 lakh crore.

Delays matter less than they seem, the brokerage said. If a late report or a slow Cabinet decision pushes the first payment to February 2028, FY28 still gets about Rs 2.2 lakh crore. Only if payments start after March 2028 would all the cash move into FY29 and FY30.

Employee unions say there is no question about the start date.

"We are 100% sure of arrears being rolled out from January 2026. Let there be no doubt about it. If anyone else is saying otherwise, then I won't agree," Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), told NDTV Profit earlier this month.

"As the secretary, staff side, NC-JCM, I'm sure that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively," he said.

The government has not formally notified an effective date. It has said decisions on pay revision and implementation will be taken after it receives the commission's report.

How Past Commissions Paid Arrears

There is a pattern behind the Jan. 1 assumption. "Awards usually take effect from 1 January of the cycle year, so arrears build up until payments begin," the report noted.

The 6th Pay Commission started paying revised salaries in October 2008. Its arrears were paid in a 40:60 split across FY09 and FY10. The 7th Pay Commission's revised pay began in August 2016, and its arrears were cleared in a single instalment.

If the government repeats the 2016 approach and pays everything in one go, JPMorgan estimates FY28 would receive Rs 5 lakh crore. That is double its base case.

Arrears are not the only demand on the table. The staff side has also asked for a fitment factor of 3.83, which would take minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to about Rs 69,000. Mishra said the commission had heard the unions out, but he would not predict the result. "We can't say what the future holds," he said.

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