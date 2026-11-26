Telugu film Bhogi is seeing a steady response at the ticket counters, with advance bookings underway across India a day before its theatrical release.

The film has sold 6.13 lakh tickets across 7,939 shows in 270 cities so far, with its advance collection standing at Rs 7.70 crore, including blocked seats. The film has collected Rs 6.42 crore without blocked seats, with an overall occupancy of 19% across the five days on sale, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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For Day 1, Bhogi has collected Rs 1.82 crore from 1.43 lakh tickets across 2,132 shows. On Day 2, the film has recorded Rs 1.86 crore from 1.42 lakh tickets across 1,954 shows.

For Day 3, advance bookings stand at Rs 1.82 crore from 1.39 lakh tickets across 1,885 shows. Day 4 has recorded Rs 1.18 crore from 1.03 lakh tickets across 1,048 shows, while Day 5 has added Rs 1.02 crore from 87,539 tickets across 920 shows, the report stated.

Telangana Leads Advance Bookings

Telangana is leading Bhogi's advance bookings with Rs 4.18 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 2.85 crore. Karnataka has recorded Rs 52.87 lakh, while Odisha stands at Rs 5.38 lakh.

Maharashtra has contributed Rs 3.75 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 2.91 lakh, according to Sacnilk.

About The Film

Telugu film Bhogi is an action drama directed by Sampath Nandi, with Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. Set in the fictional village of Boggula Gutta, the film follows Kammari Ganga, a labourer whose life takes a difficult turn after he is taken away by the landlords.

As the story progresses, Ganga begins to challenge those who have wronged him, setting the stage for a conflict rooted in power and injustice.

The film also features Lal, Dayanand Reddy and Rohit Pathak in important roles. Sampath Nandi has directed the project, while K.K. Radhamohan is producing it under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. With its rural setting and action-driven storyline, Bhogi explores the struggles faced by its central character and his fight against the people who hold power in the village.

Bhogi is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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