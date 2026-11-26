Gold prices in India declined, tracking weakness in international bullion prices which dropped to one-year low, after a rise in US inflation raised expectations of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December. Spot gold price fell 0.2% to $3,578.72 an ounce.

US PCE price index rose 0.3% month-on-month (MoM) in October, after a 0.5% increase in September.

In domestic market, MCX gold futures declined to Rs 1,21,137 per 10 grams, losing around 1%, on Wednesday. Silver futures declined at a sharper pace, losing more than 2% during the session to close at Rs 1,42,517 per kg.

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As per Bullion.co.in, 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,21,910 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,43,770 per kg. 22K gold stood at Rs 1,15,980 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,32,987 per kg.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,21,690 per 10 gm

Delhi: Rs 1,21,480 per 10 gm

Chennai: Rs 1,22,040 per 10 gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,21,530 per 10 gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,21,780 per 10 gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,21,880 per 10 gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,15,770; Delhi at Rs 1,15,570; Chennai at Rs 1,16,100; Kolkata at Rs 1,15,610; Bengaluru at Rs 1,15,860; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,15,950 per 10 gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,510 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,43,260 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,43,930 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,43,320 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,620 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,740 per kg

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