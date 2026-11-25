Gold slipped 0.06%, or Rs 79, to Rs 1,22,250 per 10 grams in early trade on Wednesday, while silver fell 0.20%, or Rs 288, to Rs 1,45,150 per kilogram, as per MCX data ahead of the commodities market open.

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, tracking gains in global markets and expectations of improved jewellery demand amid the ongoing wedding season. Tuesday was a holiday for commodities market. Market analysts noted that the price decline had renewed consumer interest as lower domestic prices have also drawn bargainers back to physical gold.

In the international market, sold stayed lower after the White House's latest tariff plans hit equities and strengthened bets on a US interest-rate hike.Bullion hovered near $3,545 an ounce, after dropping more than 2% on Tuesday and wiping out most of the previous day's gains.

Reports that the US is set to raise levies on goods from China, the European Union and over a dozen other economies sparked a selloff in tech stocks that spread across markets, pushing some investors to sell gold to cover losses. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,544.19 an ounce at 8:25 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.2% to $40.80 an ounce, after dropping more than 5% on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.