Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Silver And Gold Decline, Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And Kolkata
Gold price dipped slightly to Rs 1,22,250 per 10 grams in early trade on Wednesday as per MCX data.
Gold slipped 0.06%, or Rs 79, to Rs 1,22,250 per 10 grams in early trade on Wednesday, while silver fell 0.20%, or Rs 288, to Rs 1,45,150 per kilogram, as per MCX data ahead of the commodities market open.
Gold prices moved higher on Monday, tracking gains in global markets and expectations of improved jewellery demand amid the ongoing wedding season. Tuesday was a holiday for commodities market. Market analysts noted that the price decline had renewed consumer interest as lower domestic prices have also drawn bargainers back to physical gold.
In the international market, sold stayed lower after the White House's latest tariff plans hit equities and strengthened bets on a US interest-rate hike.Bullion hovered near $3,545 an ounce, after dropping more than 2% on Tuesday and wiping out most of the previous day's gains.
Reports that the US is set to raise levies on goods from China, the European Union and over a dozen other economies sparked a selloff in tech stocks that spread across markets, pushing some investors to sell gold to cover losses. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,544.19 an ounce at 8:25 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.2% to $40.80 an ounce, after dropping more than 5% on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Trading Ideas
Trading Ideas by Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory
- Gold trading range for the day is 1,19,960-1,26,730.
- Gold edged lower, pressured by hawkish signals from Fed officials and firm expectations of a December rate hike. Fed’s Cook says current US policy rate not high enough to tackle inflation
- Physical gold demand in India and China picked up as prices fell.
- UBS expects gold to climb to $5,000 an ounce by the end of 2027
- UBS expects gold to climb to $5,000 an ounce by the end of 2027
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Gold Outlook
Gold outlook by Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory
India’s gold demand is expected to decline to around 650 tonnes in 2026, its lowest level since 2020, as elevated prices and rural economic weakness weigh on jewellery consumption. Physical demand in India and China showed some improvement following the recent price correction, with Indian dealers quoting premiums of up to $17 per ounce.
Technically, the market is witnessing long unwinding, as open interest declined 3.17% to 9,176 contracts alongside a price fall of Rs. 3,667. Gold is currently finding support at Rs. 1,21,150, below which prices could test Rs. 119,960. On the upside, resistance is placed at Rs. 1,24,530, while a sustained move above this level could push prices towards Rs. 1,26,730.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: City-Wise Prices
Check Gold and silver prices In India in major cities as of now:
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: International Gold Rates
Gold and silver prices extended their losses in the international market in early trade on Wednesday, as investors are awaiting the US inflation data due later today, which can give cues for upcoming Fed monetary policy in December.
On COMEX, gold futures declined 0.26% to $3,552.6 per ounce; however, silver futures were up 0.24% to $40.880 per ounce at around 20:07 EST.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.