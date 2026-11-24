Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth surged by a staggering $33 billion in a single day, as a spectacular rally in US technology stocks boosted the value of his stake in the world's most valuable semiconductor company.

According to estimates by Forbes, Huang's fortune stood at approximately $143 billion as of 3 pm ET on Monday, marking a one-day increase of $33 billion. The sharp rise followed a massive rally in Nvidia shares, which recorded their biggest single-day gain in more than two decades.

The latest surge marks a remarkable transformation in Huang's wealth over the past five years. In 2021, before the launch of ChatGPT triggered a global artificial intelligence boom, his net worth was estimated at around $12 billion, according to Forbes.

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What Triggered Jensen Huang's $33 Billion Wealth Surge?

Wall Street staged a dramatic comeback on Monday, reversing last week's technology-led selloff as renewed confidence surrounding Nvidia and its leadership helped drive a massive rally across US equities.

The S&P 500 surged 4.7%, snapping a seven-session losing streak and marking its best daily performance since April 2025. Meanwhile, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 jumped 6.9%, adding more than $2.5 trillion to the market capitalisation of its constituents.

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The Magnificent Seven stocks rallied 7.5%, with Nvidia emerging as the biggest contributor to the gains.

On Monday, Nvidia shares soared 31.48% to $165.05 apiece, with a market cap of $3.98 trillion. It added more than $952 billion to the company's market value. According to Bloomberg, this was the largest single-day increase in market capitalisation recorded by any company.

The rally marked a sharp reversal after Nvidia suffered its biggest weekly decline since 2008 amid concerns surrounding the company's leadership.

The recovery also followed a bruising week for broader markets. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average had entered correction territory on Friday, while the Nasdaq recorded its worst weekly performance since 2020.

Despite Monday's rebound, the Nasdaq 100 remained around 14% below its record closing high, highlighting the volatility gripping technology stocks.

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