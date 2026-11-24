Should you add shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Divi's Laboratories Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd.?

Rahul Sharma, Equity Head, Equity99 Investment Advisors, Saurabh Jain, Equity Head Research, SMC Global Securities, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Nazara Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 409.00)

Rahul: Hold

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Stock has shown good performance.

Few session where declines have happened.

Continuous higher-top higher-bottom on technical charts.

Hold the stock. Support levels is Rs 390 which can be stop loss.

Margin comes ar Rs 430 levels and if it crosses those levels, then stock might show Rs 500 levels in 6-9 months.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 11,203.00 )

Saurabh: Book some profits

Phenomenal rally in the stock.

Valuations are on the higher side.

If trader is making huge profits, can book some profits.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 590.80)

Ajit: Don't add, reduce position

Stock is very volatile and moves in circuit filters.

Avoid any fresh position until sign of stability is seen.

Stock has reached long-term averages which is Rs 570 range.

If view is short-term, try to reduce.

Centum Electronics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,155.00)

Saurabh: Avoid

Valuations are ultra-expensive.

One should avoid it.

Rahul: Wait and watch

Good performance from last week of October.

Major resistance from Rs 4,500.

Stock may remain into consolidation.

Manappuram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 271.00)

Ajit: Wait and watch

Stock could consolidate. Previous swing low was Rs 260 could be where it might find a breather

For fresh buy, wait considering the tone for gold is still negative.

As of now, one should avoid and accumulate in staggered manner at Rs 250.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) (CMP: Rs 215.79)

Saurabh: Buy

Buy for long-term.

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