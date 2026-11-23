The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have included the occasion in their official trading holiday calendars for 2026.

Trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended for the day. Investors will also not be able to trade in the currency derivatives segment. Consequently, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 will not see regular trading activity on Tuesday.

When Will Markets Reopen?

Both stock exchanges will resume regular trading from Wednesday, November 25. On regular trading days, the pre-opening session begins at 9 am, while the normal market session operates from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

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The next scheduled stock market holiday after Guru Nanak Jayanti will be Christmas on December 25, according to the exchanges' holiday calendars.

Will MCX Remain Closed On November 24?

Unlike the equity markets, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday on Tuesday.

According to Zerodha's trading holiday bulletin, commodity markets will remain closed during the morning session but trading will resume from 5 pm in the evening session. This will allow trading in eligible commodity contracts, including gold, silver and crude oil, during the evening session.

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Withdrawals and Settlements

November 24 will also be a settlement holiday. Zerodha stated that credits from equity intraday and futures and options profits generated on November 23 will not be reflected in investors' available account balances on November 24. The broker also clarified that profits from commodity derivatives positions and credits from exiting options positions may remain unsettled during the holiday.

Instant withdrawals will continue to be available, while regular withdrawal requests placed on November 24 will be processed by November 25, with funds expected by 2 pm.

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Gurpurab, the festival is observed with prayers, devotional singing, religious processions and community service at gurudwaras across the country.

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