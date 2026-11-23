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Gift Nifty Check

The Gift Nifty indicated a gap up opening for the Indian equity benchmarks as it traded around 0.6% higher at 25,894.50 by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Asian Market Check

Asian markets were sharply lower on Monday, with South Korea bearing the brunt of the sell-off. The Kospi dropped 3.02% to 4,722.75, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.10% to 8,601.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was last indicated at 22,237 through futures, below its previous close of 22,410.80. Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

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Commodity Check

Crude oil price slipped on Monday as traders assessed signs of increased exports against hostilities in the Middle East. Globsl benchmark Brent Crude traded 0.84% lower at $91.79 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was down 0.65% to $82.8 per barrel

Stock Market Today

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a stellar rally on Friday, led by gains in IT and banking stocks, and extending its gains for the fourth straight week.

The Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08%, to close at 83,919.71, while the Nifty 50 settled 286.30 points, or 1.12%, higher at 25,800.60. The Bank Nifty ended at 64,635.20, up 1,572.20 points, or 2.49%, after hitting a record high of 64,680.80 during the session.

US Stock Market Today

Major US stocks traded in red after the opening bell on Friday, November 20 as Anthropic shares declined following the AI giant's historic public market debut in the previous session.

Nasdaq slipped 1.3% to 26,176.4, while S&P 500 dropped 0.42% to 7,145.61, Dow Jones Industrial Average marginally rose to 49,130.68.

Anthropic slipped 9.5% to $88.36 during early trading hours amid mounting pressures over the broader AI trade. Other AI-linked stocks such as SanDisk tumbled 7%, while Micron dropped over 6%. Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia fell 5% and more than 3%, respectively.

On Friday, all three indices settled in the red, with Nasdaq down over 5%, S&P 500 down nearly 4%, and Dow Jones down 2%. Here are five factors responsible for US stocks' weakness:

ALSO READ: Bullion May Extend Losses This Week As US Economic Data, Fed Cues Loom: Analysts

Stocks In News

Blue Dart Express: Launches next-day delivery services from Srinagar to five metro cities and opens its first service centre in Jammu & Kashmir, expanding logistics access for MSMEs, artisans and exporters through its DHL-linked global network.

Launches next-day delivery services from Srinagar to five metro cities and opens its first service centre in Jammu & Kashmir, expanding logistics access for MSMEs, artisans and exporters through its DHL-linked global network. HMA Agro Industries: Board approves incorporation of renewable energy subsidiary Urja Shree Energy, which will focus on solar, renewable energy and biogas projects.

Board approves incorporation of renewable energy subsidiary Urja Shree Energy, which will focus on solar, renewable energy and biogas projects. Waaree Energies: Subsidiary signs a power purchase agreement with SECI for a renewable energy project comprising 700 MW solar capacity and 700 MW/2,800 MWh battery energy storage in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Subsidiary signs a power purchase agreement with SECI for a renewable energy project comprising 700 MW solar capacity and 700 MW/2,800 MWh battery energy storage in Solapur, Maharashtra. Indo Count Industries: CFO Manish Bhatia resigns to pursue other opportunities.

CFO Manish Bhatia resigns to pursue other opportunities. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Board approves applying to the RBI for a three-month extension of Interim CEO Carol Furtado's tenure from Dec. 1 until a regular MD & CEO is appointed.

Board approves applying to the RBI for a three-month extension of Interim CEO Carol Furtado's tenure from Dec. 1 until a regular MD & CEO is appointed. Berger Paints: Acquires 100% stake in Roeland Pvt. Ltd. for up to Rs 18.8 crore, including an earn-out component.

Acquires 100% stake in Roeland Pvt. Ltd. for up to Rs 18.8 crore, including an earn-out component. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Receives a Rs 5.74 crore order from North Central Railway for the manufacture and supply of railway crossings.

Receives a Rs 5.74 crore order from North Central Railway for the manufacture and supply of railway crossings. Arvind Ltd: Partners with unspun to deploy OneWeave 3D weaving technology, becoming the first manufacturer to use the platform. Two machines are expected to be operational by December 2026.

Partners with unspun to deploy OneWeave 3D weaving technology, becoming the first manufacturer to use the platform. Two machines are expected to be operational by December 2026. Gland Pharma: Appoints Ajay Sahni as President of subsidiary Phixen SAS with effect from Nov. 30, 2026.

Appoints Ajay Sahni as President of subsidiary Phixen SAS with effect from Nov. 30, 2026. La Opala RG: Promoter entity Genesis Exports purchased 60,000 shares via the open market, increasing promoter stake to 47.44% from 47.39%.

Promoter entity Genesis Exports purchased 60,000 shares via the open market, increasing promoter stake to 47.44% from 47.39%. Narayana Hrudayalaya: Says it does not comment on market speculation regarding Aster DM's hospital acquisition plans, while reiterating that it evaluates strategic opportunities as part of normal business operations.

Says it does not comment on market speculation regarding Aster DM's hospital acquisition plans, while reiterating that it evaluates strategic opportunities as part of normal business operations. Ashoka Buildcon: Joint venture emerges as L1 bidder for Rajasthan Metro projects worth Rs 2,758 crore, including construction of 23 elevated stations over 36 months. Separately, receives a Letter of Award from NHAI for a Rs 1,465 crore expressway project under the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Joint venture emerges as L1 bidder for Rajasthan Metro projects worth Rs 2,758 crore, including construction of 23 elevated stations over 36 months. Separately, receives a Letter of Award from NHAI for a Rs 1,465 crore expressway project under the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat. Flair Writing Industries: Promoters sold shares to comply with minimum public shareholding norms. Khubilal Rathod sold 9 lakh shares, reducing stake to 14.65%, while Vimalchand Rathod sold 1 lakh shares, lowering stake to 11.47%.

Promoters sold shares to comply with minimum public shareholding norms. Khubilal Rathod sold 9 lakh shares, reducing stake to 14.65%, while Vimalchand Rathod sold 1 lakh shares, lowering stake to 11.47%. E2E Networks: Acquires 100% stake in US-based Jarvis Labs AI Inc. for $40,000, making it a wholly owned subsidiary focused on cloud computing and cloud GPU solutions.

Acquires 100% stake in US-based Jarvis Labs AI Inc. for $40,000, making it a wholly owned subsidiary focused on cloud computing and cloud GPU solutions. Aeroflex Enterprises: Invests Rs 10 crore in its wholly owned NBFC subsidiary to support working capital requirements and business expansion.

Invests Rs 10 crore in its wholly owned NBFC subsidiary to support working capital requirements and business expansion. NHPC: Government approves merger of Jalpower Corporation Ltd. with NHPC.

Government approves merger of Jalpower Corporation Ltd. with NHPC. 63 Moons Technologies: National Spot Exchange Ltd. deposits Rs 1,950 crore towards settlement, with payouts to eligible creditors scheduled for Nov. 23.

National Spot Exchange Ltd. deposits Rs 1,950 crore towards settlement, with payouts to eligible creditors scheduled for Nov. 23. Skyways Air Services: Promoter and CMD Yashpal Sharma acquires 18,500 shares through open-market purchases on Nov. 19-20.

Promoter and CMD Yashpal Sharma acquires 18,500 shares through open-market purchases on Nov. 19-20. Vindhya Telelinks: Independent Director Priya Shankar Dasgupta completes her five-year tenure and ceases to be a director from Nov. 20.

Independent Director Priya Shankar Dasgupta completes her five-year tenure and ceases to be a director from Nov. 20. CESC: Extends timeline for acquisition of six ReNew renewable energy companies to Dec. 15, 2026. The Rs 4,859 crore deal is expected to take renewable capacity beyond 1.8 GWp.

Extends timeline for acquisition of six ReNew renewable energy companies to Dec. 15, 2026. The Rs 4,859 crore deal is expected to take renewable capacity beyond 1.8 GWp. Raymond Ltd: NCLT approves merger of Everblue Apparel Ltd. with Raymond Ltd.

NCLT approves merger of Everblue Apparel Ltd. with Raymond Ltd. Indian Bank: Board approves additional capital raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore, taking total fundraising capacity to Rs 5,000 crore through AT1 or Tier-2 bonds.

Board approves additional capital raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore, taking total fundraising capacity to Rs 5,000 crore through AT1 or Tier-2 bonds. Orient Electric: Reports a fire at a small leased warehouse in Kundli, Haryana. No injuries were reported and the company expects no material impact on stock availability.

Reports a fire at a small leased warehouse in Kundli, Haryana. No injuries were reported and the company expects no material impact on stock availability. Chalet Hotels: Targets expanding its portfolio to 5,425 hotel keys over the next 4-5 years. The Athiva portfolio is projected to reach 1,205 keys and contribute about 22% of total capacity. The company plans a Rs 35 billion largely self-funded capex programme.

Targets expanding its portfolio to 5,425 hotel keys over the next 4-5 years. The Athiva portfolio is projected to reach 1,205 keys and contribute about 22% of total capacity. The company plans a Rs 35 billion largely self-funded capex programme. Star Health: Receives a Rs 2 crore penalty from IRDAI.

Receives a Rs 2 crore penalty from IRDAI. ACME Solar Holdings: Commissions 35.8 MW/148.6 MWh battery storage capacity in Rajasthan as part of a 50 MW/209 MWh BESS project for Tata FDRE. Commercial operations will commence on Nov. 22.

What To Watch

Global News

US: Initial Jobless Claims, Fed Hammack Speech

Initial Jobless Claims, Fed Hammack Speech Japan: Core Inflation Rate

Core Inflation Rate UK: Retail Sales

Retail Sales India: Foreign Exchange Reserves

Board Meetings

Embassy Developments: To consider raising funds through issuance of securities, including NCDs.



To consider raising funds through issuance of securities, including NCDs. SFC Environmental Technologies: Board will meet on Nov. 23, 2026 to approve and take on record the Q2 and H1 FY27 unaudited financial results.



Board will meet on Nov. 23, 2026 to approve and take on record the Q2 and H1 FY27 unaudited financial results. Dalmia Bharat: To consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Shares Exiting Lock-In

Tempsens Instruments: 3 million shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares, to exit a three-month lock-in period.

3 million shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares, to exit a three-month lock-in period. Gaja Alternative Asset Management: 5 million shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares, to exit a three-month lock-in period.

5 million shares, representing 4% of outstanding shares, to exit a three-month lock-in period. Fujiyama Power Systems: 159 million shares, representing 52% of outstanding shares, to exit a six-month lock-in period.

IPO Closing

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

Overall subscription: 0.38x (18.83 crore shares bid versus 49.31 crore shares offered)

(18.83 crore shares bid versus 49.31 crore shares offered) QIB: 1.26x

Retail: 0.14x (2.78 crore shares bid)

(2.78 crore shares bid) NII: 0.08x

Shareholders: 0.15x

Employees: 0.05x

Earnings

Tech Mahindra

General Insurance Corporation of India

Indiqube Spaces

NACL Industries

Fujiyama Power Systems

Bulk Deal

Shadowfax Technologies: New Quest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold 37,28,268 shares at Rs 308 per share.

Block Deals

IIFL Capital Services

Buyer: FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd. bought 4.40 crore shares at Rs 350 per share.

Sellers:

Ardent Impex Pvt. Ltd. sold 20 lakh shares at Rs 350 per share.

Kalki Family Private Trust sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 350 per share.

Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain sold 3.23 crore shares at Rs 350 per share.

Venkatraman R sold 87 lakh shares at Rs 350 per share.

Gallantt Ispat

Sellers:

Dinesh R Agarwal sold 16,10,292 shares at Rs 523 per share.

Aarabhi Partners Consultants LLP sold 3,80,750 shares at Rs 657 per share.

Buyers:

Shree Surabhi Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd. bought 5,50,000 shares at Rs 523 per share.

Suryalaxmi Infracon Pvt. Ltd. bought 10,62,292 shares at Rs 524.41 per share.

Rajesh Bhaskaran Nair bought 3,80,750 shares at Rs 657 per share.

Insider Trades

Greenpanel Industries: Niranjan Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter Group) bought 78,376 shares.

Aurum PropTech: Aurum RealEstate Developers Ltd. (Promoter) bought 22,645 shares.

Flair Writing Industries:

Khubilal Jugraj Rathod (Promoter & Director) sold 1,25,000 shares.

Khubilal Jugraj Rathod (Promoter & Director) sold 7,75,000 shares.

Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod (Promoter & Director) sold 1,00,000 shares.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Gandhar Coals & Mines Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter Group) bought 1,00,000 shares.

La Opala RG: Genesis Exports Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter) bought 60,000 shares.

Vidya Wires:

Shailesh Rathi (Promoter & Director) bought 2,60,500 shares.

Shyamsundar Rathi HUF (Promoter Group) bought 2,60,500 shares.

Madhav Shailesh Rathi (Promoter Group) bought 25,000 shares.

NCC:

A V S R Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (Promoter) bought 1,59,110 shares.

Alluri Venkata Narasimha Raju (Promoter) sold 4,36,157 shares.

Paavan Anish Varma Alluri (Promoter Group) bought 4,36,157 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Menon Bearings: Price band revised to 20% from 10%.

ASM Inclusion: Supriya Lifescience shortlisted under Short-Term ASM Framework Stage I with effect from Nov. 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm, ICICI Bank And HDFC Bank — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty Nov. 23 Futures: Up 0.86% at 25,752, trading at a 48-point discount.

Up 0.86% at 25,752, trading at a 48-point discount. Nifty Nov. 23 Options: Maximum Call Open Interest at 26,500; Maximum Put Open Interest at 24,500.

Securities Under F&O Ban

Manappuram Finance.

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