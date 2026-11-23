Shares of Waaree Energies, Berger Paints, Blue Dart Express, Raymond, Indian Bank, Texmaco Rail & Engineering will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, November 23.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Blue Dart Express
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- Launches next-day delivery from Srinagar to 5 metro cities.
- Opens first service centre in Jammu & Kashmir.
- Expands reach for local MSMEs, artisans and exporters.
- Leverages Blue Dart's global DHL network.
HMA Agro Industries
- Board approves incorporation of renewable energy subsidiary, Urja Shree Energy.
- New entity to focus on solar power, renewable energy and biogas projects.
Waaree Energies
- Subsidiary signs PPA with SECI.
- Project includes 700 MW solar + 700 MW/2800 MWh storage capacity.
- Renewable energy project to be developed in Solapur, Maharashtra.
Indo Count Industries
CFO Manish Bhatia resigns to pursue other opportunities.
Ujjvan Small Finance Bank:
- Board approves application to RBI for extension of Interim CEO Carol Furtado's tenure.
- Seeks 3-month extension from Dec. 1, or until regular MD & CEO is appointed.
Berger Paints
- Acquires 100% stake in Roeland Pvt Ltd.
- Deal value up to Rs 18.8 Cr, including earn-out component.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering
- Receives Rs 5.74 Cr order from North Central Railway.
- Order for manufacture and supply of railway crossings.
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Arvind
Partners with unspun for OneWeave 3D weaving technology.
- First manufacturer to deploy the technology.
- Two machines to be operational by Dec. 2026.
Gland Pharma
- Appoints Ajay Sahni as President of subsidiary Phixen SAS.
- Appointment effective Nov. 30, 2026.
La Opala RG
- Promoter entity Genesis Exports bought 60,000 shares via open market.
- Promoter stake increased from 47.39% to 47.44%.
Narayana Hrudayalaya
- Responds to media report on Aster DM's hospital acquisition plans.
- Says it does not comment on market speculation.
- Confirms it evaluates strategic opportunities as part of normal business
Ashoka Buildcon
- JV declared L1 bidder for Rajasthan Metro projects.
- Total project value at Rs 2,758 Cr.
- Includes construction of 23 elevated metro stations.
- Execution period of 36 months.
- Receives LoA from NHAI for expressway project.
- Order value at Rs 1,465 Cr (excluding GST).
- Project is part of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat.
- Execution period of 18 months.
Flair Writing Industries
- Promoters sold shares to meet minimum public shareholding norms.
- Khubilal Rathod sold 9 lakh shares; stake fell to 14.65%.
- Vimalchand Rathod sold 1 lakh shares; stake fell to 11.47%.
E2E Networks
- Acquires 100% stake in Jarvis Labs AI Inc., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.
- US subsidiary focuses on cloud computing and cloud GPU solutions.
- Invested USD 40,000 in the entity.
Aeroflex Enterprises
- Invests Rs 10 Cr in wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Funds to support working capital and expansion.
- Subsidiary operates as an NBFC.
- Parent company continues to hold 100% stake.
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NHPC
- Govt approves merger of Jalpower Corporation Limited with NHPC Limited.
- Jalpower to be amalgamated into NHPC.
63 Moon Technologies
- National Spot Exchange Limited deposits Rs 1,950 Cr settlement amount.
- Payout to eligible creditors scheduled for Nov. 23.
Skyways Air Services
- Promoter CMD Yashpal Sharma bought shares via open market.
- Acquired 18,500 shares over Nov. 19-20.
Vindhya Telelinks
- Independent Director Priya Shankar Dasgupta completes 5-year tenure.
- Ceases to be Director effective Nov. 20.
CESC
- Revises timeline for ReNew renewable asset acquisition to Dec. 15, 2026.
- Acquisition involves 6 renewable energy companies.
- Deal value at Rs 4,859 Cr plus contingent payment.
- Acquisition to increase renewable capacity to over 1.8 GWp.
Raymond
NCLT approves merger of Everblue Apparel Limited with Raymond Limited.
Indian Bank
- Board approves additional capital raising of up to Rs 3,000 Cr.
- Total capital raising capacity increased to Rs 5,000 Cr.
- Funds to be raised via AT1 or Tier-2 bonds.
- Capital raising may happen in FY27 based on requirement.
Orient Electric
- Fire broke out at a small leased warehouse in Kundli, Haryana; no injuries or casualties reported.
- Company says stock availability will not be materially impacted.
Chalet Hotels Limited
- Targets 5,425 hotel keys over next 4-5 years.
- Athiva portfolio to reach 1,205 keys.
- Athiva to contribute ~22% of total portfolio.
- Plans to add 665 keys through franchise model.
- Unveils clearer own brand + franchise growth strategy.
- Capex plan of Rs 35 bn, largely self-funded.
- FY26 operating cash generation of ~Rs 10 bn highlighted as growth funding source.
Star Health
Gets `2 Cr penalty from IRDAI
ACME Solar Holdings
- Commissions 35.8 MW / 148.6 MWh battery storage capacity in Rajasthan.
- Part of the 50 MW / 209 MWh BESS component of Tata FDRE project.
- Power purchase agreement signed with Tata Power Company Limited.
- Commercial operations to start from Nov. 22
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