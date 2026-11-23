Shares of Waaree Energies, Berger Paints, Blue Dart Express, Raymond, Indian Bank, Texmaco Rail & Engineering will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, November 23.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Blue Dart Express

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Launches next-day delivery from Srinagar to 5 metro cities.

Opens first service centre in Jammu & Kashmir.

Expands reach for local MSMEs, artisans and exporters.

Leverages Blue Dart's global DHL network.



HMA Agro Industries

Board approves incorporation of renewable energy subsidiary, Urja Shree Energy.

New entity to focus on solar power, renewable energy and biogas projects.



Waaree Energies

Subsidiary signs PPA with SECI.

Project includes 700 MW solar + 700 MW/2800 MWh storage capacity.

Renewable energy project to be developed in Solapur, Maharashtra.



Indo Count Industries

CFO Manish Bhatia resigns to pursue other opportunities.

Ujjvan Small Finance Bank:

Board approves application to RBI for extension of Interim CEO Carol Furtado's tenure.

Seeks 3-month extension from Dec. 1, or until regular MD & CEO is appointed.



Berger Paints

Acquires 100% stake in Roeland Pvt Ltd.

Deal value up to Rs 18.8 Cr, including earn-out component.



Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Receives Rs 5.74 Cr order from North Central Railway.

Order for manufacture and supply of railway crossings.

READ | Buy, Sell Or Hold: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm, ICICI Bank And HDFC Bank — Ask Profit

Arvind

Partners with unspun for OneWeave 3D weaving technology.

First manufacturer to deploy the technology.

Two machines to be operational by Dec. 2026.



Gland Pharma

Appoints Ajay Sahni as President of subsidiary Phixen SAS.

Appointment effective Nov. 30, 2026.



La Opala RG

Promoter entity Genesis Exports bought 60,000 shares via open market.

Promoter stake increased from 47.39% to 47.44%.



Narayana Hrudayalaya

Responds to media report on Aster DM's hospital acquisition plans.

Says it does not comment on market speculation.

Confirms it evaluates strategic opportunities as part of normal business



Ashoka Buildcon

JV declared L1 bidder for Rajasthan Metro projects.

Total project value at Rs 2,758 Cr.

Includes construction of 23 elevated metro stations.

Execution period of 36 months.

Receives LoA from NHAI for expressway project.

Order value at Rs 1,465 Cr (excluding GST).

Project is part of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Execution period of 18 months.



Flair Writing Industries

Promoters sold shares to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

Khubilal Rathod sold 9 lakh shares; stake fell to 14.65%.

Vimalchand Rathod sold 1 lakh shares; stake fell to 11.47%.



E2E Networks

Acquires 100% stake in Jarvis Labs AI Inc., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

US subsidiary focuses on cloud computing and cloud GPU solutions.

Invested USD 40,000 in the entity.



Aeroflex Enterprises

Invests Rs 10 Cr in wholly-owned subsidiary.

Funds to support working capital and expansion.

Subsidiary operates as an NBFC.

Parent company continues to hold 100% stake.

READ | Bullion May Extend Losses This Week As US Economic Data, Fed Cues Loom: Analysts



NHPC

Govt approves merger of Jalpower Corporation Limited with NHPC Limited.

Jalpower to be amalgamated into NHPC.



63 Moon Technologies

National Spot Exchange Limited deposits Rs 1,950 Cr settlement amount.

Payout to eligible creditors scheduled for Nov. 23.



Skyways Air Services

Promoter CMD Yashpal Sharma bought shares via open market.

Acquired 18,500 shares over Nov. 19-20.



Vindhya Telelinks

Independent Director Priya Shankar Dasgupta completes 5-year tenure.

Ceases to be Director effective Nov. 20.



CESC

Revises timeline for ReNew renewable asset acquisition to Dec. 15, 2026.

Acquisition involves 6 renewable energy companies.

Deal value at Rs 4,859 Cr plus contingent payment.

Acquisition to increase renewable capacity to over 1.8 GWp.



Raymond

NCLT approves merger of Everblue Apparel Limited with Raymond Limited.



Indian Bank

Board approves additional capital raising of up to Rs 3,000 Cr.

Total capital raising capacity increased to Rs 5,000 Cr.

Funds to be raised via AT1 or Tier-2 bonds.

Capital raising may happen in FY27 based on requirement.



Orient Electric

Fire broke out at a small leased warehouse in Kundli, Haryana; no injuries or casualties reported.

Company says stock availability will not be materially impacted.



Chalet Hotels Limited

Targets 5,425 hotel keys over next 4-5 years.

Athiva portfolio to reach 1,205 keys.

Athiva to contribute ~22% of total portfolio.

Plans to add 665 keys through franchise model.

Unveils clearer own brand + franchise growth strategy.

Capex plan of Rs 35 bn, largely self-funded.

FY26 operating cash generation of ~Rs 10 bn highlighted as growth funding source.

Star Health

Gets `2 Cr penalty from IRDAI



ACME Solar Holdings

Commissions 35.8 MW / 148.6 MWh battery storage capacity in Rajasthan.

Part of the 50 MW / 209 MWh BESS component of Tata FDRE project.

Power purchase agreement signed with Tata Power Company Limited.

Commercial operations to start from Nov. 22

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.