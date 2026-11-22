PayPal Holdings appointed Claire Bramley as its new chief financial officer, effective from February, according to reports on Sunday.

The hiring is a part of CEO (chief executive officer) Enrique Lores's efforts to restructure the payments giant's leadership team to execute its three-year growth strategy. Bramley, most recently CFO at software firm Xero, will succeed Jamie Miller and brings prior experience at HP, where she worked alongside Lores.

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The company also named former American Express and Citigroup executive Kartik Mani as head of consumer financial services and Venmo. Alexis Sowa, who had been leading Venmo on an interim basis, will remain with the business and report to Mani.

The leadership overhaul comes amid a turbulent year for PayPal marked by management changes, restructuring efforts and takeover speculation. Earlier this year, the board replaced former CEO Alex Chriss with Lores, who has since initiated job cuts and organisational changes aimed at streamlining operations and improving execution. Lores said the appointments would help accelerate innovation, strengthen PayPal's businesses and create greater value for customers and shareholders.

A finance executive with more than two decades of experience, Bramley began her career as a financial analyst at ICL Fujitsu before moving to Compass Group, where she held management accounting and reporting roles. She later joined SSP Group as finance controller and head of financial planning and analysis.

Bramley spent more than 14 years at HP, holding a series of senior finance positions across the UK, Switzerland and the US. Her roles included head of finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa, vice president of worldwide financial planning and analysis, and global controller, where she was responsible for financial controls, compliance, external reporting and finance transformation initiatives.

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She left HP in 2021 to become CFO of data analytics software company Teradata, where she led finance, strategy and transformation, information technology, analytics, security, enterprise risk and operations. Bramley also served on the boards of engineering software company Ansys and freelance marketplace Upwork.

Bramley has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Financial Management from Loughborough University.

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