Atalanta will host Inter Milan in their Serie A 2026-27 Matchday 12 fixture at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Sunday, November 22. The match will see two sides with different objectives meet as the league returns after the international break.

Inter, managed by Cristian Chivu, are second in the Serie A standings with 28 points from 11 matches.

The Nerazzurri head into the contest after beating Como in their previous league outing. Atalanta, meanwhile, are 12th with 14 points. Maurizio Sarri's side also returned to winning ways before the break, securing three points away against Monza.

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Inter have enjoyed a strong recent record against Atalanta, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight Serie A meetings. The Nerazzurri have also won their last four league visits to Bergamo, making this a challenging assignment for the hosts.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan: Match Date And Time

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be played on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, November 23.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan: Venue

The match will be played at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Italy.

Where To Watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan Live Telecast In India?

The Atalanta vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be available for live telecast on the Unite8 Sports channels in India.

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Where To Watch Atalanta vs Inter Milan Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Atalanta vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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