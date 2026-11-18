India's men's football team received a special gesture from Pakistan after beating their arch-rivals 2-1 in the SAFF Championship 2026 final at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Pakistan's players and support staff gave the Indian team a guard of honour following the final whistle, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship between the two sides.



India secured a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title after producing a remarkable comeback in the final. The Indian team was trailing 1-0 at half-time after Alamgir Ghazi scored for Pakistan, but goals from Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Sandip Mandi helped India turn the match around.

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The gesture came after Indian players were also seen consoling their Pakistani opponents following the match. Pakistan's players, coached by former Newcastle United midfielder Nolberto Solano, subsequently lined up to give the Indian team a guard of honour.

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The Indian players acknowledged the gesture by exchanging handshakes with Pakistan's players and support staff.

India Complete Comeback To Beat Pakistan In SAFF Championship Final

Pakistan started the final strongly and went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead following Alamgir Ghazi's goal.



However, the match took a major turn shortly after the restart when Pakistan defender Junaid Shah received a straight red card for stamping on Brison Fernandes. India capitalised on the numerical advantage and found the equaliser through Suhail Ahmad Bhat.



Suhail, who finished the tournament with the Golden Boot and Best Player awards, scored his fourth goal of the campaign to bring India back into the contest.



With the match heading towards its conclusion, Sandip Mandi delivered the decisive moment. The left-back headed home Abdul Rabeeh's corner in the 88th minute to complete India's comeback and secure the championship.

Pakistan Reach First SAFF Championship Final

For Pakistan, the defeat was a disappointing end to their campaign, particularly after controlling much of the first half. The team was appearing in its first-ever SAFF Championship final.

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The final was also the second meeting between India and Pakistan in the tournament. India had earlier defeated their neighbours 3-2 in the group stage last week.



With this victory, India extended their record as the most successful team in SAFF Championship history, winning their 10th title. The triumph also marked the first time India had won three consecutive SAFF Championship titles.

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