Dhanush's upcoming film O.M: Operation Mole has cleared a key hurdle ahead of its theatrical release, with the Tamil Nadu government approving early morning screenings on the opening day.

The actor thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and the state government for granting the permission. The approval follows a revision to the state's cinema rules, which now allow theatres to screen up to six shows a day, starting at 6 am, during the first week of a new Tamil film's release.

Dhanush shared a post on X. He wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government and the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Vijay, for granting permission for the 6 AM show of OM, which is releasing on November 20.”



He also urged fans attending the early morning screening to stay safe and celebrate responsibly. “I kindly request all fans attending the 6 AM show to remain safe, act responsibly, and avoid causing inconvenience to others. Enjoying the film is the real celebration,” he added.

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He also said, “The biggest support you can give everyone working in the film industry is to visit theatres and watch films, thereby contributing to the growth of cinema.”

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Dhanush's OM receives U/A certificate

O.M: Operation Mole has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was earlier announced as OM: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood but is now being promoted under its current title.

Wunderbar Films announced the certification on social media, writing, “Unleashing action, adrenaline and unlimited excitement #OM is U/A certified, and on the way to theatres on November 20.”

Unleashing action, adrenaline and unlimited excitement ???? #OM is U/A certified, and on the way to theatres on November 20???????? A @Rajkumar_KP Film @dhanushkraja @mammukka @Sai_Pallavi92 @SaiAbhyankkar #NaseeruddinShah @sreeleela14 #Indrans @RTakeStudios @wunderbarfilms @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishurams @Ezhil_DOP @kalaivananoffl @iamSandy_Off @kavya_sriram @kabilanchelliah @rajeevan69 @JamRokr @kuchirayar73 @HariSounddesign @Synccinema @agscinemas @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @PharsFilm @SitharaEnts @WarnerMusicIN #BinuGeorgeAlexander @DreamBig_film_s @jsujithnair @PenMovies #PenMarudhar @ThinkStudiosInd @divomusicindia @ManojMaddyMM @RIAZtheboss @parasriazahmed1 @teamaimpr — Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) November 17, 2026

The crime thriller has a runtime of around 178 to 179 minutes, making it nearly three hours long. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film revolves around the illegal red sandalwood trade in the Seshachalam forests, which span parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Dhanush plays an undercover officer from Tamil Nadu's Organised Crime Intelligence Unit who enters the smuggling network while posing as a woodcutter. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who heads Andhra Pradesh's Exclusive Special Task Force. Mammootty plays Siya, a mysterious man linked to the illegal trade. Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans are also part of the cast.

OM: Operation Mole release details

The film was initially scheduled to release on October 16 but was postponed to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which arrived in theatres on October 15.

Dhanush has produced O.M: Operation Mole with Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music.

O.M: Operation Mole will release worldwide on November 20 in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

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