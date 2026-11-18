Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped a two-day rally amid profit-taking in consumer durables, metal and banking shares amid rate hike fears and a bearish trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. During the day, it tumbled 751.72 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 81,780.47. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.

The BSE MidCap Select index declined 1.21 per cent and the SmallCap Select index dipped 0.22 per cent. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. The BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 11 per cent so far this month till November 17, and the NSE Nifty climbed over 10 per cent.

While the overall market bias remains strongly positive, some consolidation or ⁠profit booking at higher levels is quite possible after the recent rally sent ​benchmark Nifty and Bank Nifty to overbought conditions, said Hitesh Tailor, technical research ​analyst at Choice Broking.

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Nifty Support And Resistance Levels

Analysts highlighted that profit booking was witnessed in Wednesday's session, with Nifty forming a bearish candlestick pattern, although buying interest emerged from lower levels. ''Additionally, a negative RSI divergence on the hourly chart indicates the possibility of further profit booking towards the 25,000 mark. However, the broader trend remains bullish, and the buy-on-dips strategy should continue for index traders,'' said said Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

On the downside, 25,000 remains a crucial support, while 25,300 and 25,500 are immediate resistance levels. Overall, Nifty is expected to trade within the 25,000–25,500 range, according to Bhuva. The index is holding above its recent breakout zone, but a decisive move beyond 25,500 will be important to sustain the next leg of the rally.

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty continues to exhibit immense underlying strength; however, profit booking was witnessed in Wednesday's session, with the index forming a bearish candlestick. On the momentum front, the index is trading in the overbought territory on the RSI and significantly above its 20 DMA, highlighting an overstretched trend. Additionally, the hourly chart has witnessed a bearish crossover, indicating the possibility of a near-term retracement. However, any such decline should be viewed as a buying opportunity. Immediate support is placed at 61500, while resistance is seen at 62,500

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