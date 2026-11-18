Faridoon Shahryar has criticised actor Sonu Sood over his visit to Sharad Kapoor, accusing him of turning the struggling actor's situation into a publicity exercise.

In a post on X, which he also spoke about in a YouTube Short, Shahryar asked Sood to “stop this drama around Sharad Kapoor sahab”. He said he did not question Sood's intentions, but felt that the actor's “addiction to publicity” over the years was “simply not nice”.

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‘He Is Not A Beggar'

Shahryar said Kapoor genuinely needed help, compassion and dignity. Since the publicity around him began, he claimed, there had been reports of people visiting the actor, giving him small amounts of money, posing for photographs and even taking the money back.

“He is not a beggar. Please stop treating him like one,” Shahryar wrote. He called for an end to what he described as a “constant hunger for paparazzi attention” at the cost of someone else's suffering.

He also said he had heard that Sood was planning to take Kapoor to a rehabilitation centre. If true, Shahryar said, he hoped it would help, but urged Sood to make sure it was “not about you, your photographs, your videos”. Kapoor, he said, deserved proper treatment, a chance to recover fully and to return to films.

“Real compassion doesn't need a camera following it everywhere,” Shahryar wrote.

There has been no response from Sood to the remarks so far.

Sood's Visit To Kapoor

Sood met Kapoor in Mumbai on Monday 16 November, days after the actor made an emotional appeal to the film industry for work and financial help. A video of the meeting showed the two talking and later posing for photographers outside.

Kapoor had said he had barely been able to leave his bed for two to three years. “I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it,” he had said.

His friend Hema Choudhary had said Kapoor had been dealing with health problems for nearly two years, reportedly including a brain-related illness and a broken leg. She had also asked the media to respect his privacy and stop approaching him for comments.

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Kapoor's Career

Kapoor began his career in 1996 with Dastak and went on to appear in films such as Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His negative role in Josh, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, earned him a Filmfare nomination.

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