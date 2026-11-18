Actor Sharad Kapoor has revealed that Salman Khan personally called him and offered help amid his ongoing health and financial struggles. Recalling the conversation, Sharad said the Bollywood superstar assured him that he could reach out whenever he needed assistance.

Sharad Kapoor told IANS about his interaction with Salman Khan and said, "Salman ne mujhse baat ki. Unhone kaha, 'Koi zarurat ho toh please call me.' Maine kaha, 'Pakka bhai, if I need anything, I'll definitely call you.'"

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Salman was among several members of the film industry who contacted Sharad following his recent appeal for work and support. The actor also revealed that filmmaker Rohit Shetty and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan had called him.

While expressing gratitude for the support, Sharad also spoke out against people allegedly using his difficult circumstances to create social media content. He claimed that some visitors would approach him, put money in his hands, record the interaction and then take the cash back.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Sharad thanked his fans, colleagues and well-wishers for standing by him during this difficult phase. He also expressed confusion over several videos circulating on social media that showed people giving him money.

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“I would like to thank the film industry, my fans, and the people who really care about me. I'm so thankful to you. You have given me so much love, more than you can imagine,” he said.

Clarifying what had happened, the actor explained that some people would approach him, hand him cash and ask him to hold it while they recorded videos. They would then take the money back.

He stated, “Bahut se social media mein galat cheezein dikha di ki aapne paisa diya. Pata hi nahi chala kaun kya kar raha hai. Samajh hi nahi aa raha. Matlab, you know, aap samajh sakte ho ki aapko sir ne bola kya hai yeh bhai. Usne bola aap pakdo toh sahi, yeh kaisi badtameezi hai. (But a lot of misleading things are being shown on social media. People suddenly put money in my hands, and I don't even understand who is doing what. I am completely confused. I didn't realise who was doing what. I asked what it was, and they asked me to hold the cash. I don't understand what kind of disrespect this is).”

He further stated that he would now simply fold his hands if anyone approached him with such requests.

What Did Hema Choudhary Say About Sharad Kapoor?

A day before Sharad's video, animal activist and the actor's friend Hema Choudhary shared a video message urging people not to disturb him during his ongoing health struggles. She revealed that she had initially hesitated to speak publicly about his fragile health because she was concerned about attracting unwanted attention.

Calling out people allegedly approaching Sharad for social media content, she said, “You are turning Sharad Kapoor's deteriorating condition into a spectacle. He is traumatised and not in a stable state of mind. You are approaching him and forcibly trying to get a byte from him. Please do not disturb or harass him. We have not asked you for any money. He needs medical attention, which we are currently arranging.”

Why Is Sharad Kapoor In The News?

Sharad Kapoor came into the spotlight on November 13, when a video of him getting emotional while temporarily parting with his four pet dogs went viral. The actor was seen handing over his pets, Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther, to an animal welfare centre run by the Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) in Mumbai.

The video was shared by Hema Choudhary, who explained that the actor was dealing with physical and mental health issues, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg. These difficulties had reportedly made it challenging for him and his family to look after the four dogs.

A day later, on November 14, Sharad shared a video appealing to his colleagues and senior members of the film industry to help him return to acting. He expressed his interest in taking up projects across films, television and OTT platforms.

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“I'm looking for good work, and I need your support and I know you've always supported people around you. So, I'll be truly thankful to you if you can support me,” he said.

The actor also approached the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), seeking assistance with work opportunities. Following his appeal, Salman Khan offered financial support and medical assistance was reportedly arranged for his leg injury through Sonu Sood.

Sharad has also expressed hope of returning to work in films by January 2027.

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