'Please Give My Babies Back': Sharad Kapoor Gets Emotional As Four Pet Dogs Move To Welfare Centre

Actor Sharad Kapoor was visibly emotional as his four pet dogs were moved from his home to an animal welfare centre. A video shared by his friend Hema Choudhary shows him speaking about the separation and asking for his pets to be brought back.

Hema, who runs Mumbai-based NGO Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, explained why the dogs had to be moved. She said Sharad has been dealing with health and physical challenges and needs care himself.

In the video, she said Sharad's wife and newborn child also live at the house, and the family was finding it difficult to look after all four dogs without additional caretakers. She added that Sharad was reluctant to part with his pets, but the family eventually had to take the decision.

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The dogs have been moved to the welfare centre run by YODA Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, where they will be cared for.

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Sharad Kapoor Gets Emotional Over His Dogs

Sharad spoke about his pets and his wish to have them back.

“Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai... After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them,” he said.

He also said his dogs are attached to him and would feel his absence. Sharad clarified that there was no animal cruelty involved in the decision.

“As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them,” he said.

About Sharad Kapoor

Sharad Kapoor was born on February 13, 1976, in Kolkata, West Bengal, and grew up there in a Punjabi family. He developed an interest in theatre during his school and college years and also took part in sports such as cricket, snooker and swimming.

Sharad began his acting career in the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat. He later appeared in Hindi and Bengali films, including Dastak, Tamanna, Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. Apart from acting, he also worked as an assistant director on Lakshmanrekha.

Sharad gained wider recognition for his role in Josh, where he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and played a negative character. His performance in the film earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.

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