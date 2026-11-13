Shilpa Shetty To Host Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker, New Reality Show To Replace Bigg Boss Slot

Shilpa Shetty will host Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker, a relationship reality show set to air on Colors and stream on JioHotstar. The show, described as India's first relationship clarity show, will bring couples with different relationship experiences under one roof.

The participants will include couples who are yet to define their relationship and those who have been together for years but are unsure about taking the next step. They will be encouraged to speak about situationships, commitment and doubts about their future together.

Parents of the couples will also join the show and give their opinions through segments such as 'Jodo Ya Todo' and 'Clarity Ki Seeti'. The format will put couples in situations where they have to address unresolved issues and decide what they want from their relationships.

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The show's title takes its cue from a pressure cooker, with the whistle playing an important role in the format. The 'Clarity Ki Seeti' will sound when a participant finally speaks openly about something they have been holding back.

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Talking about the concept, Shilpa said, “Relationships today come with a whole new vocabulary, from situationships and breadcrumbing to benching, and somewhere along the way, clarity got lost.”

She further said, “What excites me about 'Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker' is its fresh take on the reality format... It's relatable for couples, and just as much for the parents watching.”

Alok Jain, head of Hindi and English entertainment across streaming, TV and studios at JioStar, said, “Relationships are among the most talked-about subjects for this generation, but rarely get an honest conversation, least of all with parents. ‘Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker' brings both sides to the table with humor, heart and a clear point of view.”

The show is expected to take over the time slot currently occupied by Bigg Boss on Colors. The premiere date and details about the participating couples have not been announced yet.

Pyaar Ka Pressure Cooker marks Shilpa's second hosting assignment this year after Maa Hai Na. She has also been a judge on reality shows including Super Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Shilpa previously hosted the second season of Bigg Boss, which premiered on Colors on August 17, 2008, after the show moved from Sony TV. Her association with Colors also includes producing her first small-screen live game show for the channel.

She began her film career with Baazigar in 1993 and later appeared in Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. She also runs Shilpa Shetty Fitness, a wellness brand focused on fitness and yoga.

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