Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film Maintains Its Strong Run In Theatres

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana continues to draw attention at the box office as its theatrical run moves forward. Here's the latest update on its collection.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has collected Rs 27.63 crore on Day 9. The film recorded 26.3% occupancy across 16,492 shows. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, its India net collection has now climbed to Rs 592.23 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 707.65 crore. The film had reached Rs 1,033.55 crore worldwide by the end of Day 8. The final Day 9 figures are still awaited.

Language-Wise Collection

On Day 9, the Hindi version contributed Rs 22.35 crore from 13,779 shows, with occupancy at 25.5%. Kannada followed with Rs 1.89 crore from 660 shows and 29.7% occupancy. The Tamil version saw 33.7% occupancy across 892 shows and added Rs 1.70 crore, while Telugu registered Rs 1.69 crore from 1,161 shows at 27.6% occupancy.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, a 25.9% drop. Day 3 saw a 45.3% rise to Rs 69.80 crore, while Day 4 fell 19.6% to Rs 56.15 crore.

Day 5 brought the biggest jump of 91.5%, taking the collection to Rs 107.50 crore. Day 6 and Day 7 recorded Rs 94.10 crore and Rs 70.65 crore, down 12.5% and 24.9%, respectively. On Day 8, Ramayana collected Rs 53.50 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, Day 9 currently stands at Rs 27.63 crore. The final Day 9 figure is awaited.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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