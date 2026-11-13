Microsoft Outage: Outlook, Microsoft 365 Down For Thousands; Check Full List Of Affected Services

Thousands of Microsoft users reported widespread service disruptions on Friday, with platforms such as Outlook and Microsoft 365 facing outages.

Users complained of difficulties accessing their email inboxes, sending or receiving messages, logging in and connecting to workplace applications.

According to Downdetector, reports indicated issues with Microsoft's website, email services and account logins. Microsoft said it was working to restore services after identifying unexpected server outages and connectivity issues.

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Users from 72 nations have reported outage on Microsoft Teams, Copilot, OneDrive, Azure and other services.

Several other services, including Cloud Update, Cloud Policy and Inventory, were also affected.

"While the servers we've returned to service initially remain healthy, we've observed that they can become unresponsive again once they begin receiving traffic. We're analyzing diagnostic data from these servers with our networking and platform experts to determine what's triggering this behavior," reads a statement on Microsoft services status page.

The company further added, "Building on the protective traffic management measures we've implemented, we're also temporarily limiting which types of traffic can reach the affected infrastructure in specific locations. This will help us determine whether a particular type of request is contributing to the impact and allow us to restore service incrementally."

In a post on X, the company said that the servers they returned to service can become unresponsive again once they receive traffic.



The company said that users may be unable to connect to multiple Microsoft 365 services.

- Exchange Online

- Microsoft Teams

- SharePoint Online

- Microsoft Copilot 365

- Microsoft Defender XDR

- Microsoft Planner

- Microsoft To Do

- Microsoft Intune

- Microsoft Defender for Office 365

The company added that multiple Purview services including authorization, auto labelling, data loss prevention (DLP), communication compliance, and data classification are impacted.

Meanwhile, in a post on X Amazon said that services were 'operating normally' and an 'unrelated' disruption elsewhere on the internet is prompting some inaccurate news reports.”

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