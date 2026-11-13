Australia vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live In India

Australia will take on England in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Perth Stadium on Friday, November 13.

The match will mark the beginning of England's white-ball tour of Australia, which also includes a five-match T20I series.

The opening ODI will be played as a day-night fixture, with Mitchell Marsh leading Australia and Harry Brook captaining England. Both teams will look to start the series with a win as they prepare for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Australia vs England 1st ODI: Date And Time

The Australia vs England first ODI match will be played from 9:00 a.m IST on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Australia vs England 1st ODI: Venue

The Australia vs England first ODI match will be played at Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium), in Perth, Australia.

Australia vs England 1st ODI: Live Telecast In India

The Australia vs England first ODI will be telecast live on Eurosport in India.

Australia vs England 1st ODI: Live Streaming In India

The live streaming of the first ODI between Australia and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Australia vs England 1st ODI: Squads

Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott and Adam Zampa.

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England ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Joe Root.

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