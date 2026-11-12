Pat Cummins' Tense Exchange With Wife Goes Viral As Usman Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Controversy

Australia captain Pat Cummins was recently spotted having what appeared to be an animated conversation with his wife, Becky, on a Sydney street.

The footage, published by The Australian, marked his first public appearance since fresh allegations surrounding the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal resurfaced.

The incident has attracted attention as Cummins prepares to face the media over claims made by former Australia opener Usman Khawaja in his Auto biography, Sabr.

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However, there is no confirmation that the conversation between Cummins and Becky was related to the cricket controversy.

Cummins is scheduled to address the media on Friday, November 13, at Cricket Central in Sydney. The Australia captain has invited reporters to ask questions about the allegations, saying he has taken time to understand their full extent before responding.

What Did Usman Khawaja Claim About Sandpapergate?

He also said a similar attempt had been made during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth. His revelations have thrown fresh light on one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket, with questions about how much the rest of the team knew.

Khawaja's accusations have also shone the light on the Australian bowling group. He has questioned why he was not interviewed by the inquiry into the scandal despite being in the touring squad.

Former Australia captain David Warner backed Khawaja's account of events, saying he was telling the truth.

Khawaja, however, has maintained that he is not looking to target individual teammates.

What Did Mitchell Starc Say About Sandpapergate?

Mitchell Starc has denied knowing about the use of sandpaper during the 2018 Cape Town Test. The Australian fast bowler has stood by the earlier position taken by the bowling group, which included Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

The bowlers had maintained that they were unaware of any foreign substance being taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until the incident came to light on television.

Starc recently reiterated that his recollection of the events had not changed. He also said that he would leave it to those making the allegations to explain their claims.

When Will Pat Cummins Address Sandpapergate Allegations?

Cummins has confirmed that he will address the media at 9:30 AM local time on Friday, November 13, at Cricket Central in Sydney.

The press conference will take place ahead of Day 3 of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

Announcing the interaction on social media, Cummins said he had taken time to understand the full extent of Khawaja's allegations before responding.

"I'm training at Cricket Central tomorrow morning before the Blues play in the Shield match. Happy to speak with any and all media about the events of this week at 9.30 am. I've taken some time to try and better understand the long list and full extent of Uzzy's allegations so I can respond properly. Afterwards please stay and support the Blues! I'll ask CA to send out details," Cummins wrote on X.

The press conference is expected to attract considerable attention, particularly over questions about the involvement or awareness of other members of the Australian team during the 2018 scandal.

What Happened In The 2018 Sandpapergate Scandal?

The Sandpapergate controversy erupted during Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018. Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

Following an investigation, Cricket Australia handed Steve Smith and David Warner 12-month suspensions, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Smith was also removed as captain, while Warner was barred from holding a leadership position in Australian cricket.

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The incident became one of the biggest controversies in the sport and led to widespread criticism of the Australian team.

Eight years later, Khawaja's revelations have reopened the debate over the scandal. With Cummins now preparing to respond publicly, his upcoming press conference could bring fresh attention to questions that have remained part of Australian cricket's history.

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