Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 Live: Ranbir's Film Off To A Good Start, Check Earnings

Ramayana: Part One continues to draw audiences to theatres, maintaining a strong run across domestic and overseas markets. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide box office milestone.

Day 8 Live Collection

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has collected Rs 12.56 crore net so far in India from 10,231 shows on Day 8.

With this, the film's total India net collection currently stands at Rs 523.66 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 625.87 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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By the end of Day 7, Ramayana had amassed an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 934.55 crore, putting it within reach of the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 8, the Hindi version contributed Rs 10.29 crore, while Kannada earned Rs 91 lakh. Telugu and Tamil added Rs 72 lakh and Rs 64 lakh, respectively.

Across its first eight days, the Hindi version has earned Rs 404.29 crore so far. This accounts for 77.2% of its total India net collection. The Kannada version has contributed Rs 46.61 crore (8.9%), followed by Telugu with Rs 36.47 crore (7%). Tamil has earned Rs 20.64 crore (3.9%), while Malayalam has added Rs 15.65 crore (3%).

Box Office Journey So Far

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 77.50 crore. On Day 2, it earned Rs 48.05 crore net, registering a 25.9% drop.

The film recovered on first Saturday, with collections rising to Rs 69.80 crore, a 45.3% increase. It then collected Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

The film saw a major jump on Day 5 earning Rs 107.50 crore net, its highest single-day collection so far. It followed this with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7.

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About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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