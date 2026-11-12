Over 16,000% Return In 5 Years: This Condom Maker Rallies 10%, Hits Record High; Is There More Steam Left?

Cupid shares were in demand on Thursday, with the scrip rallying as much as 9.98% to hit a fresh record high of Rs 389 per share.

At 12:05 pm, Cupid shares were trading 8.72% higher at Rs 384.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,910 levels.

On the volume front, 52.27 lakh shares worth Rs 198.21 crore changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this report. About 394.2 lakh shares worth Rs 1,498.44 crore changed hands on NSE.

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Notably, the current volume on BSE was higher than the stock's 2-week average volume of 10.65 lakh.

Cupid Q2 Results

Cupid posted a 133% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.22 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 24.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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Net profit also rose 27% sequentially (QoQ) from Rs 44.15 crore in Q1FY27. Total income surged 132% YoY to Rs 208.97 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 90.23 crore in the same quarter last year, while operating income increased 122% to Rs 187.86 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 126% to Rs 72.89 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 54.77 crore in Q2FY27, with EBITDA margin at 29%.

Net profit margin improved to 30% from 29% in the year-ago quarter.

For the first half of FY27, Cupid reported a 156% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 100.37 crore, while total income grew 136% to Rs 365.95 crore. The company's H1FY27 EBITDA rose 156% to Rs 114.83 crore.

On the business front, the domestic market contributed Rs 224.64 crore, accounting for 67% of H1FY27 sales, while international business contributed Rs 112.73 crore, or 33%.

Cupid Outlook & Guidance

The company expects H2 FY27 to be considerably stronger than H1, supported by the commissioning of its Palava facility in Q3 FY27 and the commencement of supplies to V2 Retail's 425-plus stores. Cupid also raised its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 880 crore and net profit guidance to Rs 275 crore.

“We expect H2 FY27 to be significantly stronger than H1. Palava commissioning in Q3 will add meaningful manufacturing capacity, and our partnerships with V2 Retail and Style Baazar will start contributing to revenue at scale,” said Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and managing director of Cupid.

“Backed by this visibility, we have raised our FY27 guidance to at least Rs 880 crore in revenue and over Rs 275 crore in net profit. We have also revised our guidance upwards to at least Rs 1,305 crore in revenue and approximately Rs 390 crore in net profit for FY28, and at least Rs 1,950 crore in revenue and approximately Rs 605 crore in net profit for FY29. We will make the Company debt-free as we go along,” he added.

According to Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, Cupid's Q2 results beating estimates led to the stock's rally today. He has a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock at current levels, with a target price of Rs 425.

"Investors can consider buying the stock at current levels for a price target of Rs 425. The stock might face resistance at Rs 410 and find support at Rs 340," Singh said.

Cupid Share Price History

Cupid shares have delivered a staggering return over the past five years, with the stock surging 16,369.96% during the period, BSE data showed.

The rally has gathered considerable momentum in recent years, with the stock gaining 4,187.71% over three years and 2,178.80% over two years.

On a one-year basis, the shares have advanced 586%, while the stock is up 265.55% so far in 2026 (YTD). The recent momentum has also remained strong, with Cupid shares rising 32.40% in the past three months and 12.44% in the past week.

The stock's gains have been particularly sharp in 2026, with Cupid advancing 264% on a year-to-date basis.

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