10 Stocks Analysts See Up To 75% Upside In; Why Are They Still So Cheap?

At least 10 widely tracked stocks are trading below even the lowest price targets assigned by analysts, suggesting major upside potential from their prevailing market prices.

Data compiled by NDTV Profit showed that these companies, each covered by at least 10 analysts, are trading at discounts of around 18% to 27% to their respective lowest analyst price targets.

The implied upside potential ranges from 32% to as much as 75%, based on the most conservative estimates available.

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HG Infra Engineering tops the list, with its current share price trading 20.08% below the lowest analyst target, indicating an implied upside potential of 75.41%. Safari Industries follows, with a potential upside of 50.71%, while Five-Star Business Finance features third with an implied upside of 49%.

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The list also includes Titagarh Rail Systems, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Aadhar Housing Finance, India Shelter Finance, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Welspun Corp and Sagility.

What Is Driving The Optimism Around These Stocks?

Several companies have outlined growth plans, order book visibility and operating targets that may support their medium-term business outlook.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has an order book of Rs 26,635 crore, equivalent to around eight times its FY26 revenue, providing visibility for future execution. It aims to produce 45-50 coaches per quarter in FY27, with production expected to scale up to more than 850 coaches annually by FY29. The stock has an implied upside potential of 50.07% to the lowest analyst target.

Safari Industries: The luggage maker has Rs 283 crore in cash and zero debt, providing financial flexibility to support expansion. Its new premium brand, Carlton, is also expected to contribute to growth. The stock has an implied upside potential of 50.71%, according to the screening.

Five-Star Business Finance: The lender expects disbursements to grow further, with management indicating that AUM growth could exceed its existing guidance. Collections have improved to 98.2%, supporting expectations of stable credit costs through FY27. The stock has an implied upside potential of 49%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank expects its gross loan book to grow by more than 32% year-on-year, with the share of secured lending targeted to reach 56% by FY27. Its affordable housing portfolio is growing at 35%, while the MSME portfolio has expanded 51% year-on-year. The stock offers an implied upside potential of 42.53%.

Aadhar Housing Finance: The company is targeting disbursement growth of more than 20% in the second half, alongside AUM growth guidance of 20%. Its AA+ ratings across agencies are also expected to help lower borrowing costs by 10-30 basis points. The stock has an implied upside potential of 36.64%.

India Shelter Finance: The housing finance company is targeting gross AUM growth of 25-30% in FY27, with monthly disbursements expected to reach Rs 400 crore. Management also plans to add 40-45 branches during the financial year to expand its lending network. The stock has an implied upside potential of 37.10%.

HG Infra Engineering: The infrastructure company has set an order inflow target of Rs 10,000-11,000 crore for FY27. It also expects EBITDA margins to improve to 13-14% from Q3 FY27 onwards. The stock has the highest implied upside potential on the list at 75.41%.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: Management is targeting presales of Rs 15,000 crore by FY29, supported by new project launches. The company also aims to increase annuity income tenfold, from Rs 150 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. Its shares have an implied upside potential of 53.61%.

Welspun Corp: The company has an order book of around Rs 50,000 crore, providing multi-year revenue visibility. Its US operations are booked through FY29, with margins locked in on existing orders. The stock has an implied upside potential of 41.17%.

Sagility: The healthcare services company expects FY27 revenue to grow at a low double-digit rate. Management has also raised its EBITDA margin guidance to 25-26% and aims to repay its entire debt during FY27, which could further strengthen its cash flows. The stock has an implied upside potential of 32.16%.

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