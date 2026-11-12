Jailer 2 OTT Release Today: Where To Watch, Plot, Cast, Languages And More

The wait is over for Thalaiva fans! One of the most anticipated Tamil releases, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, is making its OTT debut after a roaring box-office run, bringing back Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside a star-studded cast.

Here's everything to know about its plot, characters, box office collection and streaming details.

What Is The Film About?

The story follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who wants to live a peaceful life with his family. However, things take a turn when he gets involved in a dangerous criminal network.

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To protect his family and find those responsible, Muthuvel goes undercover as a taxi driver. His investigation leads him to the powerful Kalpak family, setting the stage for a major confrontation. The film combines action, crime, revenge and family drama.

Cast And Characters

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer at the centre of the story. Ramya Krishnan reprises her role as his wife, Viji Pandian, while Mirnaa plays Swetha Pandian. Rithvik returns as Muthuvel's grandson, and Yogi Babu appears as Vimal.

The sequel introduces several new antagonists. S.J. Suryah plays Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty portrays Chakri Kalpak, and Vidya Balan appears as Kantha Kalpak. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Dileep, while Jatin Sarna features as Ved Kalpak.

Mohanlal returns as Mathew, and Shiva Rajkumar reprises his role as Narasimha. Jackie Shroff appears as Kamdev. Hrithik Roshan, who plays Roddy, and Vijay Sethupathi also feature in special appearances. Vinayakan is among the other familiar faces in the film.

Team Behind The Film

Nelson Dilipkumar has returned as the writer and director of Jailer 2. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer, and R. Nirmal has handled the editing.

Theatre Release And Budget

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15 amid grand celebrations by Rajinikanth fans across several cities and countries.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 250-350 crore, the sequel was released across multiple premium cinema formats, including IMAX, 4DX, EPIQ, Dolby Vision and D-Box.

Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 made a strong impact at the box office, earning approximately Rs 830.3 crore worldwide in its first 28 days, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The film collected Rs 553.25 crore gross in India and Rs 277.05 crore from overseas markets, taking its domestic net collection beyond Rs 470 crore. Strong advance bookings also contributed to the film's overall box-office total.

With this impressive run, the Rajinikanth-starrer became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

When And Where To Watch?

After completing its four-week theatrical window, Jailer 2 will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026. OTT platform confirmed the premiere on their social media, giving Thalaiva fans, who missed the theatrical release, a chance to watch it from home.

The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada across India. The streaming version has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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