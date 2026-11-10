Anthropic Sets IPO Price Band At $70-$78 Per Share, Eyeing Historic $1-Trillion Nasdaq Debut

Anthropic has set a price range of $70-$78 per share for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), targeting a fully diluted valuation of up to $1.4 trillion and a fundraising haul of as much as $64.4 billion. The Claude maker's proposed Nasdaq listing is shaping up to be one of the biggest stock market debuts in history, with major technology companies and existing investors also committing billions of dollars to the offering.

According to its latest filing, Anthropic and some of its existing investors are looking to sell 825 million shares at the indicated price range. The offering could raise up to $64.4 billion, while a separate $26 billion private placement involving strategic investors could take the total fundraising to as much as $90.4 billion.

This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities have also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

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The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Its annualised revenue run rate reached around $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30, according to the company's latest disclosures.

For the quarter ended September 30, Anthropic reported revenue of $16.96 billion, up 47% from the preceding quarter. The company also said it had more than 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue, including approximately 250 customers contributing at least $10 million each.

The growth comes with substantial spending requirements. Anthropic disclosed aggregate computing and infrastructure commitments of approximately $895.4 billion in its amended registration filing, with around $69.8 billion due over the 12 months following September 30, 2026. The company also reported a net loss of $23.3 billion for the September quarter.

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