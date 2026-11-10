Cricket Scotland Suspends Bilateral Cricket With Afghanistan Over Women's Rights Concerns

Cricket Scotland has decided to restrict its cricketing engagement with Afghanistan, confirming that its men's team will face the country only in tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The decision comes amid concerns over the Taliban government's treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Cricket Scotland said it would no longer proactively schedule bilateral series or participate in tri-series involving the Afghanistan men's team. However, Scotland will continue to play Afghanistan in competitions governed by the ICC.

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The Scottish board also confirmed that it would not host or take part in pre-tour training camps, practice matches or warm-up fixtures involving Afghanistan's men's team outside ICC events.

"Cricket Scotland will continue to participate in any fixtures against Afghanistan Men at ICC events which are determined by ICC competition regulations," the statement said.

"Participation in these fixtures should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the current Afghan regime or its policies."

Cricket Scotland said it would reconsider its position on bilateral and tri-series cricket only if there is a "material change" in the situation surrounding women's cricket in Afghanistan and broader human rights concerns.

Cricket Scotland Clarifies Position On Afghanistan Premier League

The board also addressed the participation of Scottish players in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), following last week's player draft.

George Munsey was the only Scottish cricketer selected in the draft. Cricket Scotland said it would issue the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) for his participation, subject to the tournament receiving ICC sanction.

The board added that its Afghanistan policy would be reviewed annually. It could also be reconsidered following any significant ICC decision or a material change in circumstances.

Why Cricket Scotland Rejected Afghanistan's Request

"Cricket Scotland will comply with its obligations as set out in its contracts with its players. If an NOC is issued, participation by that player must not be interpreted as an endorsement by Cricket Scotland of the current Afghan regime or its policies," the statement added.

Cricket Scotland said the decision was taken following a request from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in July.

At the time Afghanistan had looked to use training facilities in Scotland ahead of their series against Ireland. The ACB also sought talks on Afghanistan Premier League.

However, Cricket Scotland said it was unable to comply with the request because of operational constraints and because it needed more time to fully review its position.

The board said its assessment took into consideration a number of factors including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, treatment of women and girls and the country's commitment to developing women's cricket.

It also consulted government authorities and considered the positions adopted by other major cricket boards before reaching its decision.

Cricket Scotland Joins Australia, England In Restricting Afghanistan Cricket Ties

With this decision, Cricket Scotland has aligned its position with Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), both of which have suspended bilateral cricket relations with Afghanistan.

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The issue has remained a concern for international cricket bodies amid restrictions imposed on women and girls under Taliban rule.

Cricket Scotland's latest policy means its men's team will continue to compete against Afghanistan in ICC tournaments, while bilateral and tri-series engagements will remain off the table unless the board sees meaningful changes in women's cricket and wider human rights conditions.

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