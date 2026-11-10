Ravi Shastri Recalls Rishabh Pant's 'Stoppage' That Changed 2024 T20 World Cup Final

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has looked back at one of the most dramatic moments of the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, recalling how a brief interruption in play may have changed the course of the match.

India were under pressure as South Africa moved closer to victory, needing just 30 runs from their final 30 balls with five wickets still in hand.

In form Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were taking control of the chase, leaving the Indian bowling attack searching for a breakthrough.

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However, a brief stoppage involving Rishabh Pant became one of the talking points from the closing stages of the final. Shastri believes the interruption may have played a role in shifting the momentum towards India at a crucial stage of the contest.

"Thirty balls, 30 runs, and then a break in play. I think both Ian Smith and I were on air, and I said this might just work in India's favour with Rishabh Pant taking that break. Klaasen was going hammer and tongs at the attack and David Miller was with him. Then came a wicket off the first ball after the break. Things started to change and the game turned around," Shastri said while speaking to former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith in an interview with Sky Sports.

Shastri, who was part of the commentary team during the final, recalled how quickly the match turned around after South Africa had appeared to be in a commanding position.

"You called the final and were wrapping things up. I walked to the back of the commentary box and saw Polly (Shaun Pollock) sitting in the corner. I looked towards him and he said, 'The biggest one.'

"South Africa had long carried the tag of chokers, and he felt this was the biggest example of that. I really felt for Polly because they came so close. They've come close so many times," Shastri noted.

Ravi Shastri Recalls Shaun Pollock's Reaction After South Africa's Defeat

The former India coach also remembered the reaction of former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock as the Proteas suffered another heartbreaking defeat in a major ICC tournament.

Despite being in a strong position during the chase, South Africa eventually fell short by seven runs, handing India a memorable victory.

Shastri admitted that while he was delighted with India's triumph, the manner of South Africa's defeat made the result particularly difficult from the opposition's perspective.

"In many ways, I'm glad South Africa went on to win the World Test Championship and finally got that monkey off their back. But if you were on the other side of that result, it would have been a very tough pill to swallow."

"Had South Africa comfortably beaten India, it would have been easier to accept. But needing 30 runs from 30 balls with five wickets in hand and then losing from there, that would leave you absolutely gutted," he added.

India End 11-Year Wait For ICC Title With T20 World Cup Triumph

India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup final was a significant moment for Indian cricket.

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The seven-run win over South Africa ended India's 11-year wait for an ICC title and secured the team's second T20 World Cup trophy.

The final remains memorable for India's remarkable recovery from a difficult position, with the bowlers pulling things back when South Africa appeared to be in control of the chase.

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