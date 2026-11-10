Ashok Leyland Dividend: Board To Mull Payout On November 14 | Details Inside

Ashok Leyland Ltd. will consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 at its board meeting scheduled for Nov. 14. The company informed stock exchanges on Tuesday, Nov. 10, that the board will take up the dividend proposal along with other matters.

As per the exchange filing, the record date for the proposed interim dividend will be Nov. 20. This means shareholders whose names appear in the company's records on this date will be eligible to receive the dividend if the board approves it.

Having said that, Ashok Leyland is yet to announce the dividend amount. The final decision will be taken at the board meeting scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

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Ashok Leyland Dividend History

Ashok Leyland paid an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share in June, while before that, the company declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share in November 2025. It had also announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share in May 2025.

In 2024, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in November and Rs 4.95 per share in April.

The company's earlier dividend payouts include Rs 2.60 per share in July 2023, Re 1 per share in July 2022, and 60 paise per share in August 2021.

Ashok Leyland also announced a 1:1 bonus issue in July 2025, under which shareholders received one additional share for every share held.

The upcoming board meeting will decide whether shareholders will receive another interim dividend for FY27.

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