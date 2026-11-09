Gold Price Prediction For Next 10 Days: Three Dates That Will Decide The Direction

Gold, silver prices have remianed largely volatile, driven by US-Iran uncertainties, fluctuating oil, changing and Federal Reserve rate expectations.

After falling on Friday following US jobs growth data, the precious metals witnessed a modest recovery on Monday, with Spot Gold up 0.74% at $4,100.38, while Spot silver traded 1.13% higher at $52.54.

Bullions rose in India too, MCX gold December futures jumped 0.71% to Rs 1,43,547 and MCX silver December futures surged 1.12% to Rs 1,87,180.

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With less than two months left for 2026 to end, three dates will determine the direction of gold and silver prices in near term.

Tuesday, 10 November: US CPI inflation for October

A hotter-than-expected CPI would firm up that bet and strengthen the dollar, which hurts gold. A softer reading would support prices. For October, US goods and services is expected to surge at a slower pace in October, with the consumer price index surging 0.3% after a 0.6% increase that was the largest since April, according to Bloomberg data. The core measure, which excludes often-volatile energy and food components is likely advance 0.2% for October, which would be the smallest advance in three months.

Friday, 13 November: US Producer Price Index

The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for October 2026 is scheduled for release by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, November 13, 2026. Reports expect monthly producer prices for October to rise 0.4%, a slowdown from September's 1.3% jump, while annual PPI is expected to rise 6.6%. The data impacts gold prices primarily through its influence on inflation expectations, US Treasury yields, and the US dollar.

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Wednesday, 18 November: Fed minutes from the October meeting

Fed minutes from October meeting is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 18t may give an insight on where the FOMC is headed in December. CME FedWatch has already put in 79% odds of a hike. Traders will look to monthly consumer price index data due Tuesday for the next clues on the path for rates. If the odds increase, gold will come under pressure, as bullion is a non-yielding asset.



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