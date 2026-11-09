No Rockets In Mumbai Till November 25: BMC Imposes Ban After Multiple Diwali Fires

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has banned rockets and other aerial firecrackers until November 25 following several fire incidents across the city during Diwali celebrations.

Three major fire incidents were reported across Mumbai on Diwali night. Several huts, shops and a garage were damaged, along with parts of a commercial building.

Where The Ban Applies

The order prohibits the use of rockets and aerial firecrackers from residential buildings, terraces, balconies and slum areas. The restriction came into effect on November 9 and will remain in force until 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026, across areas under the BMC.

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The order was signed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare. It cited the risk posed by rockets travelling beyond the point from which they are launched and landing on rooftops, balconies, open windows or other combustible surfaces.

The authority also pointed to Mumbai's dense urban landscape, including high-rise buildings, slums, narrow lanes and closely packed residential structures, which increases the risk of fire accidents and endangers lives and property.

What About Other Firecrackers?

The restriction applies specifically to rockets and similar aerial firecrackers. Other firecrackers will continue to be governed by existing regulations, directions issued by the authorities and applicable court orders.

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The authority said the restriction was aimed at preventing fire accidents and protecting lives and property. Officials have also been directed to ensure that residents are informed about the ban.

Mumbai Mayor Appeals For Responsible Celebrations

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde issued an appeal through a video message, urging residents to celebrate responsibly and avoid bursting firecrackers near residential buildings and on footpaths.

Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Police Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for police action in cases where rockets and aerial firecrackers allegedly landed inside homes and triggered fires.

"The police and administration must certainly take official action in such cases. An explanation is needed," said Thackeray, a former Maharashtra environment minister.

(With PTI inputs.)

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