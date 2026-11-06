Deepinder Goyal Apologises To Indian Doctors After Temple 'Scam' Row, Says Criticism Was For Influencers

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has apologised to Indian doctors after facing criticism over his remarks in an earlier post on X about those questioning the science behind his Temple wearable.

In a post on Friday, Goyal said he should not have grouped all Indian doctors together. He clarified that his comments were directed at a few doctors whom he described as "more influencers than doctors".

"Apologies where they are due: last night, I should not have bucketed all Indian doctors into one single box," Goyal wrote on X.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'If Not, Keep Raging': Deepinder Goyal's 7-Point Reply To Doctors Calling Temple A Scam

He added that he works with several Indian doctors and that his elder brother is also a doctor.

Explaining what prompted his earlier remarks, Goyal said his criticism was aimed at a few influencer doctors who, according to him, had not read the company's research in detail but had spread what he called twisted facts to label Temple a scam.

He alleged that some of these influencers were targeting the company because it helped them attract views. Goyal also said he believed they would not have criticised a startup in the same way if it had been founded by someone else.

"That's actually more a reflection of their petty mindset, than other doctors, our country, or our team," he said.

Goyal ended his post by wishing everyone a happy Diwali and urging people to keep building.

What Did Deepinder Goyal Say In His Earlier Post?

Goyal's clarification comes a day after he published a seven-point response on X addressed to "Concerned Indian Doctors", defending the science and business model behind Temple.

The post came amid criticism from medical professionals who questioned the scientific basis of the device and Goyal's claims around his Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.

In his response, Goyal rejected allegations that Temple was a scam and said the company had a 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy. He argued that customers would be able to assess the product themselves and return it if it did not work as claimed.

He also said the company had spent $30 million developing Temple, of which $20 million came from his personal funds. Goyal added that he had left his role as CEO of Eternal to pursue the project, saying his decision was driven by purpose rather than money.

Goyal further said that employees had participated in an earlier funding round, while the ongoing round was largely backed by customers.

Addressing questions around scientific validation, he said the company had conducted internal studies and that preprints and further independent studies would follow. He maintained that the company stood by its science and methods.

He also hinted that some of Temple's most significant features had not yet been made public.

What Is Deepinder Goyal's Temple?

Temple is a health-focused wearable developed by Goyal's new longevity venture, Continue Research. The device is designed to track physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation.

It has been opened for pre-orders in India through its dedicated mobile application and official website.

ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal's Temple Wants To Replace Your Personal AI Assistant With A Wearable

The device is priced at Rs 85,000, with deliveries expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase.

The product has drawn scrutiny from medical professionals, particularly over the scientific claims associated with its technology and Goyal's hypothesis linking ageing to a cumulative deficit in cerebral blood flow attributed to Earth's gravity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.