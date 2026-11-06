Deepinder Goyal Apologises To Indian Doctors After Temple 'Scam' Row, Says Criticism Was For Influencers

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has apologised to Indian doctors after facing criticism over his remarks in an earlier post on X about those questioning the science behind his Temple wearable.
In a post on Friday, Goyal said he should not have grouped all Indian doctors together. He clarified that his comments were directed at a few doctors whom he described as "more influencers than doctors".
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"Apologies where they are due: last night, I should not have bucketed all Indian doctors into one single box," Goyal wrote on X.
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ALSO READ: 'If Not, Keep Raging': Deepinder Goyal's 7-Point Reply To Doctors Calling Temple A Scam
He added that he works with several Indian doctors and that his elder brother is also a doctor.
Explaining what prompted his earlier remarks, Goyal said his criticism was aimed at a few influencer doctors who, according to him, had not read the company's research in detail but had spread what he called twisted facts to label Temple a scam.
Apologies where they are due: last night, I should not have bucketed all Indian doctors into one single box. We work with so many of them. Even my elder brother is one of them. All my emotion last night was directed at a few influencer doctors, who are more influencers than doctors. They did not read our research in detail, and spread twisted facts to call something new a scam. They get views by piling on us. They wouldn't do that to a startup doing the same thing from some other first-time founder, because it would not get them views. That's actually more a reflection of their petty mindset, than other doctors, our country, or our team. Happy Diwali everyone! Have a good one. Keep building. We have a long way to go.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 6, 2026
He alleged that some of these influencers were targeting the company because it helped them attract views. Goyal also said he believed they would not have criticised a startup in the same way if it had been founded by someone else.
"That's actually more a reflection of their petty mindset, than other doctors, our country, or our team," he said.
Goyal ended his post by wishing everyone a happy Diwali and urging people to keep building.
What Did Deepinder Goyal Say In His Earlier Post?
Goyal's clarification comes a day after he published a seven-point response on X addressed to "Concerned Indian Doctors", defending the science and business model behind Temple.
The post came amid criticism from medical professionals who questioned the scientific basis of the device and Goyal's claims around his Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.
In his response, Goyal rejected allegations that Temple was a scam and said the company had a 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy. He argued that customers would be able to assess the product themselves and return it if it did not work as claimed.
He also said the company had spent $30 million developing Temple, of which $20 million came from his personal funds. Goyal added that he had left his role as CEO of Eternal to pursue the project, saying his decision was driven by purpose rather than money.
Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026
Goyal further said that employees had participated in an earlier funding round, while the ongoing round was largely backed by customers.
Addressing questions around scientific validation, he said the company had conducted internal studies and that preprints and further independent studies would follow. He maintained that the company stood by its science and methods.
He also hinted that some of Temple's most significant features had not yet been made public.
What Is Deepinder Goyal's Temple?
Temple is a health-focused wearable developed by Goyal's new longevity venture, Continue Research. The device is designed to track physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation.
It has been opened for pre-orders in India through its dedicated mobile application and official website.
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The device is priced at Rs 85,000, with deliveries expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase.
The product has drawn scrutiny from medical professionals, particularly over the scientific claims associated with its technology and Goyal's hypothesis linking ageing to a cumulative deficit in cerebral blood flow attributed to Earth's gravity.
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