Deepinder Goyal's Temple Wants To Replace Your Personal AI Assistant With A Wearable

Deepinder Goyal has revealed the thinking behind Temple, his new wearable technology venture, which he is pursuing after stepping down from his leadership role at Eternal.
In a post on X, Goyal described the project as an attempt to build "Humanity's Last Personal Device". He said the team was ambitious enough to believe it could create something entirely new.
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Temple is developing a screen-free, non-invasive wearable that combines health monitoring with a personal AI companion. Unlike conventional voice assistants, the device is designed without a microphone, camera or display.
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Instead, motion sensors detect vibrations generated by the wearer's voice and convert them into text. Temple calls this technology "roomdeaf audio", which is designed to capture the wearer's voice without picking up conversations happening elsewhere in the room.
Users can activate the device with a double tap. A subtle buzz confirms that it is listening, while another indicates when it has finished.
Temple is an ambitious project. The team is delusional enough to think we can build this. And we will. Here's what we are building. Join the ride. https://t.co/fPZSISAr6V— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 6, 2026
The wearable is designed to capture ideas, set reminders, remember important details and help users manage everyday tasks. It can also send messages and notify users of replies through subtle vibrations, reducing the need to reach for a phone or screen.
Health monitoring is another major focus of the product. Temple says the device can track heart rate, heart-rate variability (HRV), sleep and VO2max, among other wellness indicators.
Its development roadmap includes features such as chewing detection for calorie tracking, snoring pattern analysis, sleep-position monitoring, rapid eye movement (REM) tracking and continuous core body temperature monitoring.
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The company says its privacy model is another key differentiator. According to Temple, conversations are encrypted end-to-end and never reach model providers. It also claims that its team cannot access users' conversations and that their data will not be sold for advertising.
Goyal said the idea emerged from a weekend project to build a health wearable while he was still CEO of Eternal. An engineering breakthrough during the project prompted him to return to building full-time with Temple.
Temple 01 is scheduled to ship in early 2027 with both AI and health features. Goyal describes Temple as an evolving research project rather than a conventional consumer product, with ambitions to develop its capabilities well beyond the first device.
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