Choti Diwali 2026 Date: Is It November 7 Or November 8? Check Significance

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated across India on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The five day festival of lights will begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali and the main Diwali celebrations.

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. People celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, decorating their homes and performing traditional rituals.

Choti Diwali: Timing

Choti Diwali is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik.

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In 2026, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 10:47 am on Saturday, November 7, and end at 11:27 am on Sunday, November 8.

Although the Tithi begins on November 7, Choti Diwali will be observed on November 8, as the pre-dawn Abhyang Snan ritual falls on this date while Chaturdashi is prevailing.

According to the New Delhi Panchang, the Abhyang Snan muhurat will begin at 5:41 am and end at 6:38 am on November 8. During the ritual, devotees wake up before sunrise, apply sesame oil to their bodies and take a traditional bath. The practice is believed to purify the body and remove negativity.

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Choti Diwali 2026: Significance

Choti Diwali is primarily associated with Lord Krishna, who defeated the demon Narakasura, according to Hindu mythology.

According to Hindu mythology, Narakasura was a powerful demon who terrorised the three worlds and imprisoned thousands of women. His growing cruelty created fear among the gods and people. To end his oppression, Lord Krishna fought Narakasura, accompanied by his wife Satyabhama.

Choti Diwali 2026: Rituals

One of the most significant rituals of Choti Diwali is Abhyang Snan, a traditional early-morning bath performed using oil and herbal preparations.

Abhyang Snan holds special religious significance in Hindu traditions. It is believed that taking a sacred bath with sesame oil on Naraka Chaturdashi helps cleanse the body and mind and protects devotees from negative influences.

According to traditional beliefs, performing Abhyang Snan during the prescribed period brings spiritual purification and blessings. The ritual is also associated with the removal of past sins and the symbolic destruction of negativity.

Families also light earthen lamps outside their homes, while some observe Yama Deepam for the well-being and longevity of their loved ones.

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