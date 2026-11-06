India U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match

India U19 will take on Nepal U19 in their opening match of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, November 6. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with India looking to begin their campaign with a win.

Led by Lakshya Raichandani, India are placed in Group A alongside Nepal, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups, with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the semi-finals.

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India will next face Pakistan on November 8 before taking on the UAE on November 10. The semi-finals are scheduled for November 12, while the final will be played on November 14.

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Date & Time

The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played from 10:30 AM IST, on Friday, November 6, 2026

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Venue

The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Live Telecast

The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be Live Telecasted on Sony Sports Network

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Live Streaming

The India U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be Livestreamed on SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

India U19 Sqaud

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (VC), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), Rajat Baghel (WK), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

India U19 vs Nepal U19: U19 Asia Cup 2026 Format

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The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups. India, Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia make up Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The final will take place on November 14.

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