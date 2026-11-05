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Q2 Results Live Updates: BEML Profit Slides Over 31%; Emami Declares Dividend Even As Net Profit Slips

From Bharti Airtel to Abbott India, 30+ companies will report Q2 earnings today; Track live updates.

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Q2 Results Live Updates: BEML Profit Slides Over 31%; Emami Declares Dividend Even As Net Profit Slips
Q2 Results Live Blog: Track Updates
5 minutes ago

Investors will track a packed earnings calendar on Thursday, with key companies including Bharti Airtel, Abbott India, Astral, Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, Emami, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Bikaji Foods set to report their September-quarter results. Updates on demand trends, margins, capex plans and management commentary will remain in focus across telecom, healthcare, consumer, building materials and industrial sectors.

Nov 05, 2026 14:27 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Patel Engineering Profit Jumps 19%, Margin Narrows

Patel Engineering (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 19% to Rs 86.9 crore versus Rs 73 crore.
  • Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 1,211 crore versus Rs 1,208 crore.
  • Ebitda down 4.7% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 158 crore.
  • Margin at 12.5% versus 13.1%.

Nov 05, 2026 14:22 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Poly Medicure Profit Rises Over 3%, Revenue Jumps Nearly 31%

Poly Medicure (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 3.6% to Rs 95.1 crore versus Rs 91.8 crore.
  • Revenue up 30.8% to Rs 581 crore versus Rs 444 crore.
  • Ebitda up 19.8% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 115 crore.
  • Margin at 23.7% versus 25.9%.

Nov 05, 2026 14:21 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Ceigall India Net Profit Surges Nearly 60%, Margin Expands

Ceigall India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 56.9% to Rs 91 crore versus Rs 58 crore.
  • Revenue up 26.6% to Rs 1,022 crore versus Rs 807 crore.
  • Ebitda up 52.1% to Rs 173.6 crore versus Rs 114.1 crore.
  • Margin at 17% versus 14.1%.
  • Approved fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity and debt instrume

Nov 05, 2026 14:18 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Safari Industries Net Profit Slides Over 21%

Safari Industries (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 21.3% to Rs 36.9 crore versus Rs 46.9 crore.
  • Revenue up 9% to Rs 582 crore versus Rs 534 crore.
  • Ebitda down 20.7% to Rs 59.2 crore versus Rs 74.7 crore.
  • Margin at 10.2% versus 14%.

Nov 05, 2026 14:05 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: BEML Profit Slides Over 31%, Margin Narrows

BEML (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 31.3% to Rs 33 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
  • Revenue up 42.1% to Rs 1,192 crore versus Rs 839 crore.
  • Ebitda up 10% to Rs 80.3 crore versus Rs 73 crore.
  • Margin at 6.7% versus 8.7%.

Nov 05, 2026 14:02 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Emami Net Profit Slips, Revenue Rises Over 36%; Dividend Declared

Emami (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 2.7% to Rs 144 crore versus Rs 148 crore.
  • Revenue up 36.2% to Rs 1,088 crore versus Rs 799 crore.
  • Ebitda up 24.6% to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 179 crore.
  • Margin at 20.5% versus 22.4%.
  • Board declared interim dividend of Rs 5/share.

Nov 05, 2026 13:57 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: IPCA Laboratories Net Profit Jumps Nearly 33%

IPCA Laboratories (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 32.8% to Rs 375 crore versus Rs 283 crore.
  • Revenue up 13.8% to Rs 2,910 crore versus Rs 2,557 crore.
  • Ebitda up 23.6% to Rs 674 crore versus Rs 545 crore.
  • Margin at 23.1% versus 21.3%.

Nov 05, 2026 13:49 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: IRB Infra Net Profit Soars Over 84%, Margin Expands

IRB Infrastructure Developers (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 84.4% to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 141 crore.
  • Revenue up 8.3% to Rs 1,897 crore versus Rs 1,751 crore.
  • Ebitda up 14.1% to Rs 1,055 crore versus Rs 925 crore.
  • Margin at 55.6% versus 52.8%.

Nov 05, 2026 13:47 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Sandhar Technologies Profit Slides Nearly 24%

Sandhar Technologies (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 23.7% to Rs 56 crore versus Rs 73.4 crore.
  • Revenue up 27.4% to Rs 1,618 crore versus Rs 1,270 crore.
  • Ebitda up 16.3% to Rs 137 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
  • Margin at 8.5% versus 9.3%.
  • Other income down 82.6% to Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 37.3 crore.

Nov 05, 2026 13:46 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Suven Life Sciences Net Loss Widens

Suven Life Sciences (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net loss at Rs 107 crore versus loss of Rs 77 crore.
  • Revenue up 30.6% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 91.9 crore.

Nov 05, 2026 13:20 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Lloyds Enterprises Profit Slides Nearly 42%

Lloyds Enterprises (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 41.7% to Rs 13.7 crore versus Rs 23.5 crore.
  • Revenue up 70.5% to Rs 694 crore versus Rs 407 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore.
  • Margin at 7.3% versus 5.9%.

Nov 05, 2026 13:17 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Shilpa Medicare Profit Soars Jumps Nearly 80%

Shilpa Medicare (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 79.6% to Rs 79.2 crore versus Rs 44.1 crore.
  • Revenue up 43% to Rs 529 crore versus Rs 370 crore.
  • Ebitda up 30.9% to Rs 142 crore versus Rs 109 crore.
  • Margin at 26.8% versus 29.3%.

Nov 05, 2026 13:15 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Blue Jet Healthcare Net Profit Zooms 96%

Blue Jet Healthcare (Q2, YoY)

  • Net profit up 96.3% to Rs 103 crore versus Rs 52.2 crore.
  • Revenue at Rs 376 crore versus Rs 166 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 55 crore.
  • Margin at 31.6% versus 33.3%.

Nov 05, 2026 13:13 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: M&M Net Profit Rises 13%, Margin Narrows

Mahindra & Mahindra (Q2, YoY)

  • Net profit up 12.9% to Rs 5,102 crore versus Rs 4,521 crore. (Estimate: Rs 4,545 crore)
  • Revenue up 27.1% to Rs 42,477 crore versus Rs 33,422 crore. (Estimate: Rs 41,332 crore)
  • Ebitda up 2.1% to Rs 4,912 crore versus Rs 4,810 crore. (Estimate: Rs 5,015 crore)
  • Margin at 11.6% versus 14.4%. (Estimate: 12%)
  • Automotive business revenue up 36% to Rs 33,937 crore.
  • Automotive business EBIT up 15% to Rs 2,614 crore.
  • Farm equipment revenue up 1% to Rs 8,594 crore.
  • Farm equipment EBIT down 14% to Rs 1,441 crore.

Nov 05, 2026 13:10 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: RPSG Net Profit Nearly Doubles

RPSG Ventures (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 88.5 crore versus loss of Rs 52 crore.
  • Revenue up 22% to Rs 3,243 crore versus Rs 2,668 crore.
  • Ebitda up 41% to Rs 420 crore versus Rs 297 crore.
  • Margin at 12.9% versus 11.1%.

Nov 05, 2026 13:05 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Bharat Forge Profit Slips, Margin Narrows

Bharat Forge (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 6.9% to Rs 279 crore versus Rs 299 crore.
  • Revenue up 20.8% to Rs 4,870 crore versus Rs 4,032 crore.
  • Ebitda up 5.8% to Rs 768 crore versus Rs 726 crore.
  • Margin at 15.8% versus 18%.
  • Approved investment of Rs 291 crore in subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems.

Nov 05, 2026 12:56 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: UNO Minda Profit Surges Over 38%

UNO Minda (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 38.2% to Rs 420 crore versus Rs 304 crore.
  • Revenue up 38.2% to Rs 6,655 crore versus Rs 4,814 crore.
  • Ebitda up 32.9% to Rs 733 crore versus Rs 551 crore.
  • Margin at 11% versus 11.5%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:55 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Gujarat Alkalies Profit Grows Fivefold

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 16.3 crore.
  • Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 1,358 crore versus Rs 1,083 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 170 crore versus Rs 73.8 crore.
  • Margin at 12.5% versus 6.8%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:45 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Indiabulls Enterprises Profit Zooms Multifold, Margins Expands Sharply

Indiabulls Enterprises (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 0.7 crore.
  • Revenue up 40.7% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
  • Ebitda up 60.7% to Rs 172 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
  • Margin at 51.8% versus 45.3%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:44 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Juniper Hotels Profit More Than Doubles

Juniper Hotels (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 37.2 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore.
  • Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 250 crore versus Rs 230 crore.
  • Ebitda down 0.4% to Rs 82.5 crore versus Rs 82.8 crore.
  • Margin at 33.1% versus 36%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:42 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Standard Engineering Revenue Soars 62%, Profit Grows

Standard Engineering (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 30.7% to Rs 26.4 crore versus Rs 20.2 crore.
  • Revenue up 62.1% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 183 crore.
  • Ebitda up 74.2% to Rs 51.2 crore versus Rs 29.4 crore.
  • Margin at 17.3% versus 16.1%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:41 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Shiprocket Swings To Profit

Shiprocket (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 6 crore versus loss of Rs 20.3 crore.
  • Revenue up 34.8% to Rs 674 crore versus Rs 500 crore.
  • Ebitda loss at Rs 2.3 crore versus loss of Rs 20.3 crore.

Nov 05, 2026 12:37 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: LG Electronics India Profit Surges Nearly 26%

LG Electronics India (Q2, YoY)

  • Net profit up 25.7% to Rs 489 crore versus Rs 389 crore.
  • Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 7,380 crore versus Rs 6,174 crore.
  • Ebitda up 28.2% to Rs 701 crore versus Rs 547 crore.
  • Margin at 9.5% versus 8.9%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:36 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: CESC Profit Slips, Margins Narrow

CESC (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 1.2% to Rs 423 crore versus Rs 428 crore.
  • Revenue up 6.5% to Rs 5,607 crore versus Rs 5,267 crore.
  • Ebitda down 2.1% to Rs 1,039 crore versus Rs 1,061 crore.
  • Margin at 18.5% versus 20.1%.
  • Tax expense at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 121 crore.

Nov 05, 2026 12:35 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Amagi Media Net Profit Grows Multifold

Amagi Media Labs (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 74.8 crore versus Rs 2.5 crore.
  • Revenue up 27% to Rs 476 crore versus Rs 375 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 63.7 crore versus loss of Rs 3.4 crore.
  • Margin at 13.4% in Q2.

Nov 05, 2026 12:25 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Tenneco Clean Air India Net Profit Rises 15%

Tenneco Clean Air India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 15% to Rs 173 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
  • Revenue up 34.2% to Rs 1,718 crore versus Rs 1,281 crore.
  • Ebitda up 20.7% to Rs 262 crore versus Rs 217 crore.
  • Margin at 15.2% versus 16.9%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:18 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Cummins Margins Narrow Sharply; Stock Dives

Cummins India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 18.5% to Rs 507 crore versus Rs 622 crore.
  • Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 3,301 crore versus Rs 3,170 crore.
  • Ebitda down 27.1% to Rs 506 crore versus Rs 695 crore.
  • Margin at 15.3% versus 21.9%.

Nov 05, 2026 12:16 (IST)
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Hello corporate enthusiasts, I am back, albeit a bit late to update you with all the earnings that have come so far, and the ones that are yet to release. 

Please stay tuned, it is another packed day!

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Q2 Results Live Updates: BEML Profit Slides Over 31%; Emami Declares Dividend Even As Net Profit Slips

Q2 Results Live Updates: BEML Profit Slides Over 31%; Emami Declares Dividend Even As Net Profit Slips

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