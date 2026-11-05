Rs 2,80,00,00,00,00,000 Wealth Creation In Six Days: Sensex Jumps Nearly 6,000 Points, Nifty Up 7%

A big lottery for Indian investors! A six-session winning streak on Dalal Street has added nearly Rs 28 lakh crore to investors' wealth, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their northward move for the sixth consecutive trading session on the penultimate trading day of the week i.e. Thursday, November 5.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has surged by Rs 27,80,992.388 crore since October 28, rising from Rs 4,73,53,878.832 crore to Rs 5,01,34,871.22 crore. In other words, investors have seen nearly Rs 28 lakh crore added to their wealth in just six trading sessions.

The Sensex has gained 5,755.16 points, or 7.86%, from its October 28 close of 73,246.03 to hit an intraday high of 79,001.19 on Thursday (today). The Nifty 50, meanwhile, has advanced around 7% over the same period.

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The rally gathered further momentum on Thursday, with the Sensex jumping as much as 1,699.79 points, or 2.19%, to an intraday high of 79,001.19. The Nifty 50 advanced 481.6 points, or 2%, to touch 24,442.20.

At 10:40 am, the Sensex was trading at 78,747.46, up 1,446.06 points or 1.87%, while the Nifty 50 stood at 24,377.05, gaining 416.45 points, or 1.74%.

Stock Market Rally: Over 3,000 Stocks Advance

The rally was broad-based, with buying interest extending beyond frontline indices to the broader market.

On the BSE, 3,034 stocks advanced, while 700 declined and 190 remained unchanged. A total of 3,924 stocks had traded at the time of the snapshot.

As many as 81 stocks touched their respective 52-week highs, while 37 hit fresh 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 127 stocks were locked in the upper circuit, compared with 87 in the lower circuit.

The NSE also witnessed strong market breadth. Of the 3,350 stocks traded, 2,765 advanced, 501 declined and 84 remained unchanged. As many as 73 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while 22 hit their 52-week lows.

Sensex Top Gainers: IndiGo, Bajaj Finance Lead

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) emerged as the top gainer among Sensex constituents, rising 5.32%. Bajaj Finance followed with gains of 5.30%, while Maruti Suzuki advanced 5.09%.

Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 4.26% and 4.03%, respectively. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the other notable gainers.

Sensex Top Losers

Despite the strong rally, a handful of Sensex constituents traded in the red. NTPC was the biggest loser, declining 0.93%, followed by Bharti Airtel, down 0.63%.

Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corporation were also marginally lower.

Broader Market: Ashok Leyland, TMCV Surge

Buying was equally strong across the broader market. On the BSE 100 index, Ashok Leyland surged 8.60%, while Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles jumped 7.17%.

Shriram Finance gained 5.96%, followed by IndiGo, up 5.23%, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, which advanced 5.19%.

However, Cummins India plunged 11.05%, emerging as the biggest laggard among BSE 100 constituents. CG Power, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC and Lupin were among the other major losers.

Sectoral Indices: IT, Financial Stocks Lead Gains

Sectoral indices also participated in the rally, with the BSE Focused IT index climbing 2.72% and BSE Bankex gaining 2.16%. The BSE Sensex 50 and Sensex Next 50 advanced 1.86% and 1.83%, respectively.

On the NSE, the Nifty Financial Services index rose 2.65%, while the Nifty Bank advanced 1.96%. The Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap Select gained 1.31% and 1.45%, respectively.

Top Turnover Stocks

In terms of trading activity, NSE topped the turnover chart with transactions worth Rs 216.60 crore. Lenskart followed with a turnover of Rs 61.72 crore, while HDFC Bank recorded Rs 56.95 crore.

Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance registered turnovers of Rs 47.38 crore and Rs 46.93 crore, respectively.

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