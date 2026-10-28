DA Hiked By 3%: Centre Announces Diwali Bonus For Govt Employees

The Cabinet has approved a 3-percentage-point hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners on Oct 28, raising the rates from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension, respectively. The revision will take effect retrospectively from July 1, 2026, offering relief to government employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali.

The increase is expected to benefit around 48 lakh Central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The combined annual financial implication for the exchequer is estimated at Rs 10,016 crore.

The revision follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission and is intended to help compensate employees and pensioners for rising prices.

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For those under the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scales, DA and DR have been raised by seven percentage points, from 262% to 269% of basic pay and pension, respectively. For employees and pensioners covered by the 5th CPC pay scales, the rates have increased by 14 percentage points, from 483% to 497%. Both revisions are effective from July 1, 2026.

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