Jio IPO Listing Live Updates: Will Jio Platforms Shares Deliver Big Listing Gains? NSE, BSE Debut Today
Jio Platforms IPO Listing Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, is set to make its stock market debut on October 28.
Jio Platforms IPO Listing Live Updates: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' digital and telecom subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, are scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, following its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO).
Jio Platforms IPO, priced at Rs 1,119 per share at the upper end of its price band, attracted strong investor demand, with the issue subscribing 22.19 times overall. Qualified institutional buyers led the bidding, subscribing 70.55 times their allotted portion.
Ahead of the market debut, investors are closely watching Jio Platforms' grey market premium (GMP), expected listing gains and opening share price. Follow NDTV Profit's live blog for Jio Platforms' listing price, real-time share price movements, market capitalisation, analyst reactions and all the latest developments from Dalal Street.
Jio IPO Listing LIVE: A Look At Jio Platforms IPO Timeline
The bidding for Jio Platforms IPO commenced on October 21, Wednesday, and concluded on October 23, Friday. Jio Platforms IPO allotment was finalized on October 26, and the IPO listing date is today, October 28. Jio Platforms shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.
Jio IPO Listing LIVE: Jio Platforms Shares To List Today
Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ digital and telecom subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, are scheduled to debut on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, following its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO).
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