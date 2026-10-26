NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali 2026: Top Market Veterans and Leaders Gather to Decode Wealth Creation

Indian equity markets are poised at a critical juncture, having witnessed a shallow-yet-prolonged time correction, and juxtaposed against strong economic growth in India and a challenging global environment.

Against this backdrop comes NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition 2026, which brings together market veterans, top fund managers and leading business thinkers who will offer their insights on investing, wealth creation and navigating volatility.

Who Are The Key Speakers?

The event will begin with a dash of glamour as actor Tamannaah Bhatia joins NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, NDTV Profit's Managing Editor Tamanna Inamdar and NDTV Profit Senior Executive Editor Niraj Shah, to ring the market closing bell.

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Right after market closing, a brief conversation with NSE Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan will follow.

After this Tamannaah and Tamanna will take the stage for an interesting conversation on "Turning Fame Into Fortune".

Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE, will then discuss "Markets vs Trump's Tantrums" with Tamanna and Niraj.

S. Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, will speak on "The Investor's Diwali: Rediscovering Value" from 4:30 pm to 5:10 pm.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey will deliver a keynote address, followed by a fireside conversation, during "India's Growth Story: The Regulator View" from 5:10 pm to 5:40 pm.

The focus will shift to leadership at 5:45 pm, when Ranjay Gulati, Paul R. Lawrence Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, joins Rahul Kanwal for "The CEO Playbook: Courage in the Time of Volatility". The session will run until 6:15 pm.

Vikas Khemani, founder and chief investment officer of Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors, and Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, will discuss "Mutual Fund Investors: Keeping the Faith" from 6:15 pm to 6:40 pm.

Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, will join Tamanna and Niraj for "The Big Money Playbook: Patience = Profit?" from 6:40 pm to 7:15 pm.

Sandeep Tandon, founder and chief investment officer of Quant Mutual Fund, will follow with "Momentum Play: The Smart Money Move" from 7:15 pm to 7:35 pm.

The programme will conclude with "Sur aur Stocks", featuring individual investor Vijay Kedia and music composer and investor Sulaiman Merchant, from 7:35 pm to 8 pm.

NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition 2026: Where To Watch

NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition 2026 will be available to watch from 3.15 pm onwards on October 28 on NDTV Profit TV channel, its YouTube page and on the NDTV Profit website.

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