SS Rajamouli Reveals Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Is 5-6 Times Bigger Than RRR, Shoot Wrapped In 275 Days

SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next highly-anticipated project, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The action-adventure drama is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027. Ahead of its release, the filmmaker has shared a major update about the film.

He revealed that the Mahesh Babu-starrer is expected to be five to six times bigger than his previous blockbuster, RRR, in almost every aspect.

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According to Screen Daily, Rajamouli made the revelation while speaking at the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil.

The filmmaker also discussed how extensive planning and preparation helped him complete the shoot in fewer days than RRR, despite the much larger scale of the upcoming project.

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SS Rajamouli Reveals Varanasi Is Bigger Than RRR

While discussing the making of Varanasi, Rajamouli explained that the film required considerably more preparation before production began. He said the additional planning helped the team work more efficiently and reduce the number of shooting days.

The filmmaker said, “We are told the stories of our mythology, history and heroes right from our childhood. I did a lot more paperwork on Varanasi, going into filming even more prepared. We shot RRR in 315 days and Varanasi, despite being bigger, in 275 days, saving 40 days.”

Rajamouli further described Varanasi as approximately five to six times bigger than RRR in terms of scale. While RRR took 315 days to shoot, the upcoming film was completed in 275 days, marking a decrease of 40 shooting days.

All About Varanasi

Varanasi unfolds against the backdrop of a global crisis, with a massive asteroid named Shambhavi threatening the city of Varanasi. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, a rugged archaeologist and explorer who is recruited for a high-stakes mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact before a larger catastrophe unfolds.

He is joined by Mandakini, a fearless historian and skilled marksman. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the character, marking her much-awaited return to Indian cinema after years of working primarily on international projects.

The film's narrative spans multiple time periods, from 512 CE in an ancient kingdom to 2071. The characters travel across several parts of the world, including the jungles of Africa, the frozen landscapes of Antarctica and various locations in Europe.

Their mission becomes more complicated with the arrival of Kumbha, a technologically advanced antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Described as a scientist, Kumbha pursues the protagonists as they attempt to uncover the connection between the present-day crisis and Varanasi's mythical past.

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The film's central conflict revolves around the belief that the key to preventing the impending disaster lies in the past, placing mythology at the heart of its adventure narrative.

Mounted on an extensive scale with elaborate visual effects and multiple shooting schedules, Varanasi is one of Rajamouli's most ambitious projects. Production was initially expected to conclude by October 2026, while Mahesh Babu has reportedly already completed his portions.

Apart from Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. Shruti Haasan is also part of the cast.

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