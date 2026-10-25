Corporate Actions This Week: Hexaware Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Cyient And CRISIL

Several listed companies, including Hexaware Technologies Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Cyient Ltd. and CRISIL Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex-dates scheduled between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30, 2026.

These include interim dividend payouts, stock splits, a rights issue, a buyback, an income distribution by an InvIT and resolution plan-related suspensions.

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Dividend

Monday, Oct. 26

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Oct. 26 for an interim dividend of Rs 9.5 per share.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

L&T Technology Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Cyient Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for an interim dividend of Rs 9.5 per share.

Thursday, Oct. 29

CRISIL Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 29 for an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share.

Ksolves India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 29 for an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Shriram Finance Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 29 for an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Stock Split

Monday, Oct. 26

Midaas Fashions Ltd. will turn ex-split on Monday, Oct. 26 for a stock split that will reduce the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Chandni Machines Ltd. will turn ex-split on Thursday, Oct. 29 for a stock split that will reduce the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

Rights Issue

Magnus Steel and Infra Ltd. will turn ex-rights on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for a rights issue of equity shares.

Buyback

Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd. will turn ex-buyback on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for a buyback of shares.

Income Distribution

Anantam Highways Trust will turn ex-distribution on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for an income distribution by the InvIT.

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Resolution Plan

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd. will turn ex-date on Monday, Oct. 26 in connection with a resolution plan-related suspension.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd. will turn ex-date on Monday, Oct. 26 in connection with a resolution plan-related suspension.

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