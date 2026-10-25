Bharat Coking Coal Q2 Results: PSU Coal India Arm Swings To Profit, Revenue Jumps 40% YoY

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. swung to a net profit of Rs 124 crore for as per its results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 compared to a net loss of Rs 53 crore in the previous year, as per an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The coal mining company's revenue went up 39% year-on-year to Rs 4,413 crore from Rs 3,173 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Bharat Coking Coal Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

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Net Profit at Rs 124 Crore vs loss of Rs 52.99 Crore

Revenue up 39.1% at Rs 4,413 Crore vs Rs 3,173 crore

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Bharat Coking Coal Share Price

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.42% downturn to settle at Rs 29.76, at the end of the day's trade compared to a 0.39% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of 25 Oct. 2026, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd share price is Rs 29.76. The stock opened at Rs 30.20, compared to its previous close of Rs 30.19. During today's trading session, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 28.92 to Rs 30.38.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 29.74 and a high of Rs 45.09. On the performance front, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd share price is up 2876.00% on a year-on-year basis.

Bharat Coking Coal Q1 Results

The Coal India subsidiary reported a net loss of Rs 68 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 177 crore last fiscal. Its other income declined 25% to Rs 136 crore from Rs 182 crore in the year-ago period, while other expenses went up by 13% at Rs 1,233 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,089 crore last year.

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Bharat Coking Coal's June quarter revenue declined by 4% from last year to Rs 3,587 crore from Rs 3,720 crore earlier. Offtake was down by 14% on a year-on-year basis to 7.72 MT from 8.98 MT. The company's sales per tonne saw growth of 12% from the year-ago quarter to Rs 4,647 from Rs 4,142.

EBITDA margins were a negative 1.8% from a positive 5.1% during the June quarter last year. Bharat Coking Coal reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) loss of ₹64.5 crore compared to a positive Ebitda of 191 crore last year.

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