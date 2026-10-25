The Week Ahead: Earnings Season, Fed Policy Verdict And Crude Oil In Focus

Investors are heading into a data and event-packed week, with a flurry of corporate earnings, the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, crude oil prices and developments in West Asia expected to drive market sentiment. The listing of Jio Platforms, foreign fund flows and key domestic economic data will also remain on traders' radar.

Earnings season will take centre stage, with companies such as TVS Motor, Asian Paints, Trent, Sun Pharma, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil, Bank of Baroda and GAIL India scheduled to report their quarterly performance. Markets will also track September industrial production and manufacturing output data for clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

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Globally, all eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement on October 28. While the central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged, investors will focus on its commentary for signals on the future path of interest rates. Any shift in the Fed's tone could influence US Treasury yields, the dollar and capital flows into emerging markets.

Crude oil prices will remain another key variable amid persistent tensions in West Asia. Elevated energy prices could stoke inflationary pressures, widen India's import bill and weigh on corporate margins and the rupee, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms is set to make its stock market debut on October 28, making it one of the most closely watched listings of the year and a key gauge of investor appetite in the primary market.

Indian equities ended the previous week on a weak note. In the holiday-shortened session, the Sensex dropped 1,605 points, or 2.15%, while the Nifty declined 546 points, or 2.36%, as investors remained cautious amid global uncertainties and market volatility.

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